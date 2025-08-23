The Perfect Euro Summer Wardrobe, Curated by a Fashion Editor
Picture this: you’ve officially booked your dream European summer getaway and are preparing to jet off to your bucket list destination of Portugal or perhaps Montenegro. You’ve got your itinerary set, and the last thing left to do before setting your “out of office” auto-reply is pack your suitcase. We’re here to make the process less stressful, so if you’re looking to curate the perfect wardrobe for your European vacay, we’ve got you covered with outfit selections and pro packing tips.
You may have noticed that butter yellow is trending big time this summer, and the bright, seasonal hue has been spotted on everyone from Lori Harvey to Suni Lee. The popular color is the star of our beach day look, but everything else in our curated guide of selections features a neutral so you can mix and match pieces with ease.
Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet has chosen her picks for exactly what to wear during your European summer visit, whether you’re hitting the beach or spending an afternoon sightseeing.
What to wear to the beach in Europe this summer
One Piece Tank Soleil, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
There’s nothing sweeter than a sunny yellow suit, and the silhouette of this one-piece is classic, featuring a chic square neckline and medium bum coverage. Gooseberry Intimates is known for its shaping, sculpting swimwear, so this is one you’ll reach for all vacation long.
Coastal Beach Towel, $65 (sundaycitizen.co)
Throw this soft, quick-drying towel in your bag before you hit the beach so you can sunbathe in comfort. The best part? It’s sand resistant!
Reef Bucket Hat, $149 (revolve.com)
Protect your complexion from the sun’s harsh rays while you’re at the beach with this raffia and straw hat by Lack of Color, one of SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle’s favorite beach day brands.
What to wear while sightseeing in Europe this summer
Ezra Tunic, $320 and Ezra Short, $260 (possethelabel.com)
This breezy 100% cotton tunic top and matching shorts set simply screams “European summer.”
Multipurpose accessories for your European summer vacation
Zander Sunglasses, $295 (krewe.com)
Offering 100% UVA/UVB sun protection, these sunnies feature olive green lenses and easily elevate any outfit you pair them with.
Medium Straw Sophie Tote Bag, $210 (harrods.com)
Handmade in Ghana, this gorgeous straw MUUÑ tote holds all of the essentials—and whatever souvenirs you happen to purchase while you’re out and about.
Jeli Flat, $178 (revolve.com)
A comfy butter yellow flip-flop that takes you from the beach to dinner is a summer vacation must.
Big Effing Clip in Leche, $36 (emijay.com)
Designed to hold your hair back whether it’s wet or dry, this oversized claw clip will keep your locks up and off your face whether you’re at the beach or exploring in the city.
Pro packing tips for your European summer vacation
- Light layers are ideal for staying comfortable while on the go, and they take up far less room in your luggage.
- Test out any new shoes you purchase for your trip before you go. The last thing you want to deal with is blisters while you’re trekking the Spanish Steps.
- Stick to complementary color palettes so you can mix and match pieces.
- Pack lightweight, breathable fabrics that not only keep you cool but travel well. Think cashmere or bamboo.
- Sort your garments by type or occasion in packing cubes so you can spend less time getting ready and more time exploring.