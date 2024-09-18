Lauren Chan Stunned on the Beaches of Mexico in This Sparkly Cotton Candy Pink String Swimsuit
We can’t stop thinking about Lauren Chan’s looks during New York Fashion Week. From her daring fishnet burgundy dress and her matching moment with supermodel Ashley Graham to her mermaidcore cut-out fringe number, the Canadian model truly nailed each of her looks.
Another one we can’t stop talking about: her sparkly Barbiecore number on the beaches of Mexico for SI Swimsuit. The brand model, who was photographed as a rookie in the Dominican Republic by James Macari in 2023, returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue and posed for Yu Tsai this year. She donned the most dazzling, eye-catching suits while in Mexico, and this particular designer set from Norma Kamali is on sale now for 30% off.
Norma Kamali Candy Pink Metallic Triangle Bikini Top, $59 and Bottoms, $59 (mytheresa.com)
This gorgeous string set comes in the sweetest bubblegum pink shade with a glamorous shimmery finish. Both the top and bottom offer minimal coverage that is optimal for tanning and showing some skin. The size of both pieces can be adjusted with the string ties or scrunching the fabric together or apart.
Chan, who is the former features editor at Glamour and the founder of size-inclusive, sustainable clothing brand Henning, uses her platform to uplift and inspire other women of color breaking into the modeling and fashion industries. She’s never afraid to call out brands, designers or publications when they fall short and strives to make mainstream media a much more inclusive place.