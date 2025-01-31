Lauren Wasser Power Poses in Sweet Scalloped Black Mesh Lace Two-Piece Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Lauren Wasser is rewriting the rules of beauty and strength—one fierce pose at a time. The 36-year-old model and activist, known for her golden prosthetic legs and unwavering resilience, stunned in a campaign with Bluebella earlier this month, titled “Love Letters” in honor of Valentine’s Day. The Los Angeles native teamed up with the lingerie brand and donned tons of romantic, feminine looks from red hot lacy numbers to sultry sheer black sets. Today, she‘s resurfacing one of the stunning images just in time for the holiday.
Marabel Black/Sheer set
She donned the Marabel black/sheer set, complete with the wired bra ($74), panty ($38), garter belt ($49) and thigh garters ($30). The top combines everyday elegance with comfort, featuring scalloped edge straps, delicate embroidery, subtle plunge cups and underwired support. Paired with the matching panty, which also comes in a thong ($38) style—designed with artful embroidery, scalloped edging, a chic triangle keyhole detail and a hypoallergenic bamboo gusset—this set is both stylish and super wearable. Shop more at bluebella.us.
“I don’t usually wear a bra, but when I do it’s @bluebella😂❤️,” the 2024 SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her debut with the brand, captioned her Instagram post.
Wasser’s journey to self-love and empowerment has been anything but conventional. She has been modeling since childhood, following in the footsteps of her mother and appearing in Vogue Italia at a young age. But in 2012, her life took a drastic turn when she contracted toxic shock syndrome (TSS) from a tampon. The illness forced her to undergo multiple surgeries and ultimately led to the amputation of both legs.
Rather than retreating from the industry that once defined her, Wasser chose to redefine it on her own terms. She became a powerful advocate for feminine hygiene education, women’s health and body confidence, using her platform to push for greater awareness of TSS and its risks. Her work has earned her a place among Forbes 30 Under 30 and she has walked the runways for major designers, including Balenciaga, Off-White, Givenchy and Giorgio Armani.
“This campaign is about owning yourself, something I feel that I really embody,” Wasser said in a press release about her work with Bluebella. “It’s important to embrace who you are, and everything that you’ve gone through. This is part of life’s journey, which helps create and craft the person that you are right now.”