Lori Harvey Paired Her Animal Print Bikini With These Must-Have Lakeside Accessories
Lori Harvey spent Labor Day weekend lakeside and reminded everyone why she’s that girl. The model, entrepreneur and certified style icon turned her relaxing getaway into a moment worthy of any fashion mood board, sharing a series of golden hour snaps that radiated warmth, glam and summer nostalgia.
Styling
In the cover shot, the SI Swimsuit alum—who made her debut with the brand in 2024, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico—was captured mid-step, emerging from the water in an animal print string bikini. The bold triangle top and cheeky tie-side bottoms hugged her sculpted frame perfectly, showing off her toned legs, abs and ethereal, bronzed glow. The Reasonable Doubt actress layered a matching fitted tank over the set for an extra coordinated flair and accessorized with brown chunky acrylic bangles, gold statement earrings and a chocolate brown cowboy hat that gave the whole look a luxe Western twist.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop similar chunky acrylic bangles
- Mango, $45.99
- Urban Outfitters, $15
- Anthropologie, $48
Shop brown cowboy hats
- 12th Tribe, $88
- Altar‘d State, $52
- 8 Other Reasons, $59
Shot from above, the snap showcased Harvey’s smoldering gaze as she stared off into the distance, water glistening behind her. The Yevrah and SKN by LH founder’s glam was flawless as always—dewy bronzed skin, chiseled cheekbones, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a glossy brown lip to tie it all together.
Posing perfection
In the next slide, the camera tilted up slightly to reveal a dreamy, cinematic backdrop of tranquil waters, mountain silhouettes and the last bit of sunlight sinking behind the hills. Harvey continued to serve posing perfection, each frame feeling effortlessly editorial and so on-brand. The vibe was coastal cowgirl meets ‘90s supermodel with a dash of golden-hour goddess.
The final slide in the carousel offered a sweet change of pace, with Harvey flashing a radiant smile that instantly brightened the feed.
She kept her caption simple with a fitting leopard emoji.
“The artist behind the camera gets no credit smh,” bestie and designer Amina Muaddi commented.
“Angel 🤎😍,” Devin Brugman added.
Whether she’s front row at Fashion Week, headlining her own campaigns or soaking up nature’s beauty on a holiday weekend, Harvey always knows how to keep it elevated. She proved that all you really need for the perfect late-summer escape is a great bikini, the right accessories and a strong face card.