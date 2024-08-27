Lori Harvey Flaunts Toned, Hourglass Figure and New Honey Blonde Locks in Black Mini Dress
Lori Harvey knows she nailed her latest Instagram post, and she’s not shy at all to admit when she looks good. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in this year’s special 60th anniversary issue with a breathtaking, summery, glamorous photo shoot in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, just debuted her brand new honey blonde locks. The 27-year-old cemented her A+ modeling skills and struck a bold smolder for the camera, while also flaunting her phenomenal hourglass figure in the cover snap, and super toned, sculpted back and arm muscles in the next pic.
The Tennessee-born, Atlanta native donned a low-cut, scoop-neck black mini dress featuring an open racerback silhouette, that perfectly hugged her curves and cinched her small waist. She accessorized with a gold choker and a tennis necklace, a few diamond-studded bangles and a simple square-shaped baby pink manicure. The Yevrah swimwear and SKN by LH founder opted for a her signature glowy full-glam look including a luminous, bronzed base, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, rosy blush and glossy brown lips — courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy. The entire ensemble was styled by Jill Jacobs who added strappy red heels for a fun pop of color. Her new lighter hair was perfectly cut, colored and curled by Ray Christopher.
“What’s 4+4?,” Harvey captioned the carousel shared with her 5 million followers on Aug. 26.
“Ateeeee,” Kristy Sarah chimed.
“ALWAYS EATING 🍽 😍,” Malon Mahotiere agreed.
“Have mercy 🔥,” Eiza Gonza added.
“Lori just gorgeous,” Tatianna Merritt complimented