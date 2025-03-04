Lori Harvey Shares Her High Fashion Take on a Trench Coat at ‘Essence’ Luncheon
Lori Harvey delivered a masterclass in modern luxury at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, redefining classic outerwear with an edgy, fashion-forward twist. She attended the Feb. 27 event, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, in a khaki Burberry high-low trench coat, featuring a cropped front and a dramatic yet classic full-length back—effortlessly blending structure with sophistication.
The 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in January, paired the statement piece with low-rise, oversized cargo pants in the designer label‘s signature plaid print, striking the perfect balance between streetwear cool and heritage elegance. Her glam was equally on point—makeup artist Leah Darcy Pike crafted her flawless base, topped off with chiseled cheekbones, terracotta blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy brown lip, while hairstylist Ricky Mota nailed the Playboy cover girl‘s sleek topknot, ensuring every detail of her look exuded perfection.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue last year, accessorized with a chain and leather belt, statement diamond and gold earrings and a few chunky statement rings.
Fellow SI Swim model and TV host Kamie Crawford attended the event, alongside a star-studded guest list including Tyla, Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Erivo, Zoë Kravitz and more.
Today, the entrepreneur uses her platform to share her passion for beauty, fashion and wellness, offering glimpses into her glamorous lifestyle, outfit inspiration and business ventures. She is the founder of Yevrah Swimwear and skincare brand SKN by LH and continues to empower and connect with her audience by championing self-care and confidence while expanding her influence across industries.
Last year, the Tennessee-born, Georgia native partnered with Erewhon to launch the Lori Harvey Vanilla Matcha Smoothie, blending her love for healthy living with a meaningful cause. A portion of the proceeds from each smoothie was dedicated to Black Girls Rock, a nonprofit committed to uplifting and empowering Black women and girls through positive representation in media and culture.
“I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin,” she said of how she hopes her SI Swimsuit feature inspires other women. “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.”