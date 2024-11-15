Lori Harvey Nailed Spacecore in This Metallic String Set in Mexico
If there’s one thing Lori Harvey is going to do, it’s serve looks. The model, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue this year, which also marked the special 60th anniversary of the publication, traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for the most breathtaking beachside feature. The 27-year-old, who celebrates her birthday in January, flaunted her super sculpted, toned hourglass figure and flawless face card in a series of bold, colorful, eye-catching bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces, some even from her own resortwear brand, Yevrah Swim.
We’re particularly enamored with this luxurious metallic string set from Dolce and Gabbana.
Dolce and Gabbana Triangle bikini with DG logo, $695 (dolcegabbana.com)
This set features a classic triangle-style top with an adjustable halter-neck strap and cheeky low-rise bottoms with minimalist straps. It comes in the most gorgeous, radiant, shiny silver shade, as well as a black or white version. Shop more at dolcegabbana.com.
“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity,” editor in chief MJ Day said ahead of Harvey’s debut about the decision to invite her to pose for the franchise. “A trailblazer in both fashion and beauty, she exudes confidence, proving that dedication, creativity and fearlessness are the driving force behind building an extraordinary legacy. We couldn’t be more excited to announce Lori as a rookie for the 60th anniversary issue contributing to the ongoing evolution of our brand as we continue to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion and media. We remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering the milestone issue in May."
Today, the Tennessee-born, Atlanta native has paved the way for herself in the fashion, modeling and social media industries. From jaw-dropping red carpet looks to unique, stunning fashion week ensembles, the entrepreneur, who is also the founder of skincare brand SKN by LH, is never not slaying. While on location with the SI Swimsuit, Harvey revealed that working with the team was something she had manifested earlier in the year and the entire day was “magical” and “surreal.”
“I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin,” she said of what she hopes people were able to take away from her SI Swim feature this year. “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.”