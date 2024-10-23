Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure, Bold Smolder in Unique Printed Tube Dress
Lori Harvey is turning up the heat in her latest Instagram post and adding a little color to her chic, elevated wardrobe. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for her appearance in this year’s 60th-anniversary magazine, looked absolutely phenomenal and radiant in a designer tube dress.
The curve-hugging number that seems like it was crafted to perfectly hug the 27-year-old’s hourglass figure featured a blue ruffle strapless neckline and a white base with tons of cute colorful objects and items printed all over. The Tennessee-born, Atlanta native accessorized with a glamorous stack of silver tennis necklaces and showed off her expert posing skills and super toned arms by delicately bending her elbows and placing her hands on her hips.
She showed her bold, fierce smolder to the camera in the cover snap, adjusted her dress in the next and was photographed mid-laugh in the final pic. Harvey completed the look with open-toe heels and a small neon yellow purse. Her short dark locks were expertly braided back. In one image she stood alongside her mom, Marjorie Harvey who looked radiant in a unique white Schiaparelli gown.
“A little Galliano Dior for the occasion ✨,” she captioned the breathtaking series of photos shared with her 4.9 million followers. Harvey tagged her location as Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The entrepreneur, who is the founder of SKN by LH skincare and the Yevrah Swim brands, opted for her signature flawless sultry full glam moment including a bronzed glass skin base, dramatic lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a super glossy plump berry-brown lip.
“Stunning! 😍,” Massy Arias commented.
“Divine beauty 😍,” Tatianna Merritt chimed.
“Ooh girl 👌🏽💕💕💕💕,” Kera McCain added.
“That girl 😍😍🔥🔥,” Erykah Nicole wrote.
“Face card never declines 😍😍,” one fan gushed.
Today, Harvey, who just dropped her very own smoothie with Los Angeles-based health food market Erewhon, has nailed her title as a fashion icon and is constantly sharing the most jaw-dropping, Pinterest-worthy looks on social media. We’re in awe of her wardrobe, styling skills and how incredibly photogenic she is.
With age and her growing fame, she has learned to become more comfortable with trying new things and taking fashion risks.
“I think just as I've grown older, I've gotten more comfortable in my skin. Just more confident in who I am,” Harvey shared. “So now I just embrace [my love for fashion]. Embrace it all. Take it all in and really owning it."