Lori Harvey Signs Off on Exposed Waistband Trend With Vibrant Miu Miu Look at PFW
Lori Harvey may have stepped outside her usual comfort zone with her latest Paris Fashion Week ’fit, but no surprise here, she absolutely nailed it.
The model and entrepreneur attended the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 show at Palais d’Iéna on Oct. 6, and brought her own twist to the exposed waistband trend in a vibrant, playful look that marked a sharp departure from her usual moody neutrals.
A twist on tailored
The SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut in Mexico in 2024, arrived in a sleek black Miu Miu tube top layered over a peek-a-boo red scalloped bust tank, setting the tone for an ensemble that expertly balanced structure and edge. On the bottom, she wore a low-rise bright yellow mini skirt, revealing the brand’s signature white waistband of her briefs peeking through at the midriff.
While the colors were bold, Harvey grounded the look with powerful black accessories, including the Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Handbag and patent leather slingback pumps from the label. The pointed-toe heels, designed with a web of thin glossy straps secured by mini buckles, added an elegant edge to the playful silhouette.
She layered on a light brown suede longline blazer for cool-girl polish and slipped on luxe brown sunglasses to top off the look. With her natural mix of structure and spontaneity, Harvey once again proved she can turn any fashion week front row into a personal runway.
Smolder and shine
Harvey’s glam was full-on bombshell. Her short brown locks were styled into a voluminous blowout, with a deep side part and curled ends that gave her a retro edge. The makeup featured a glowing bronzed base, subtly smoky eyes, fluttery lashes and a glossy brown lip.
She flaunted her sculpted figure, supermodel smolder and sizzling confidence in every pose—making the outfit feel not just editorial, but entirely her own.
It-girl energy, always
Although Harvey is no stranger to fashion week, this colorful Miu Miu ensemble proved once again that she can effortlessly transition between minimalist and standout styles. Whether she’s lounging beachside in a string bikini or commanding front rows in Paris, the Georgia native knows how to own a look.
And with every appearance, she continues to remind fans and fashion insiders alike that she’s a trendsetter.
The entrepreneur is also the founder of SKN by LH skincare and Yevrah Swim, putting her business acumen to work while dominating the modeling world—and, most recently, making her TV debut in Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.