Lori Harvey Is the Ultimate Yacht Babe in Shimmery White Bikini

The SI Swimsuit model and fashion icon is in major summer mode.

Ananya Panchal

Lori Harvey / Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lori Harvey sailing through crystal-clear waters in an itty-bitty ivory string bikini is officially going on our summer Pinterest board. The model, entrepreneur and fashion icon is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram post: a dreamy, sun-drenched video that radiates main character summer energy.

The SKN by LH skincare brand founder stunned in a ruched, shimmery white two-piece featuring a classic triangle-style top and cheeky tie-side bottoms. She elevated the beachy look with dazzling body chains, a stack of beaded teal anklets and a snug beige bucket hat for a bit of chic sun protection.

Harvey flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure, toned arms and legs and signature sun-kissed glow as she lounged on the upper deck of a yacht, her legs sprawled across a short staircase. Behind her, miles of vibrant blue ocean met lush green mountains under clear skies.

“Summer is here ✨,” the 28-year-old captioned the clip shared with her 4.8 million followers on June 2.

“Body goals 😍❤️🔥,” fellow SI Swim star Chanel Iman commented.

“Hotter than fire 😍,” TEMS added.

“Summertime fine,” Hope Smith wrote.

“The baddest of them all 😍,” Carlos King declared.

“Hello gorgeous 😍,” Kamina Flemming stated.

“Unreal scenes!!!,” Kim Russell exclaimed.

“Gorgeous face and the body is alwayssssss Tea!!! 😍,” one fan chimed.

“A Lovely Bronzed Queen,” someone else gushed.

Her glam was as flawless as ever, featuring a luminous bronzed base, softly chiseled cheekbones, terracotta blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a matte, plump brown lip. Harvey shifted from pose to pose, creating striking silhouettes and serving serious face, reminding everyone exactly why she’s an SI Swimsuit model.

The entrepreneur made her SI Swim debut in 2024, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico as part of the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah Swim. Necklace and Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey gushed about the experience while in Cancun with the team. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Earrings by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Today, Harvey is more than just a fashion darling. In addition to walking in major fashion shows and sitting front row at global style weeks, she is the founder of the successful luxe label Yevrah Swim. For her SI Swimsuit debut, she modeled multiple looks from her own brand, seamlessly blending her roles as designer and muse.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

