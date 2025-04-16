Lori Harvey Turns a White Tank, Leather Pants Into a Cool-Girl Coachella Look
While most Coachella attendees spend weeks curating cowboycore fits and vintage accessories, Lori Harvey proved that sometimes, less really is more. The model and entrepreneur threw on a white tank and black leather pants and somehow looked like the coolest person at the party.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Mexico last year with photographer Yu Tsai, attended the exclusive Neon Carnival on Saturday night. Held at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., the A-list after-party featured sets from Anderson .Paak, Chase B & Friends and Charly Jordan.
The 28-year-old entrepreneur attended the star-studded event as a Patrón Tequila ambassador and struck several fun, carefree poses throughout the night with a branded silver bucket filled with bottles and seltzers. She kept her look minimal but striking, donning a crisp scoop-neck white tank top with thick straps and a form-fitting, ribbed silhouette.
She paired the timeless essential with sleek mid-rise black leather pants that added just the right amount of edge and structure. A small black purse slung over her shoulder tied the look together, while her standout accessories, a silky polka dot headscarf and bold, oversized Prada sunglasses with magenta-tinted lenses, brought an unexpected pop of personality.
She rounded out the outfit with shiny black patent lace-up loafers and subtle yet luxe jewelry, including a chunky silver ring and a dazzling diamond wristwatch. Harvey wore her short, dark hair super straight and tucked neatly beneath her satin scarf.
Her glam was glowy and flawless as ever, featuring a bronzed, luminous base, chiseled cheekbones, teracotta blush, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and a glossy, plump brown lip.
“Just here for the vibes ✨@patron #patronpartner #patronmini,” the Tennessee-born, Georgia native captioned the carousel of images shared with her 4.8 million followers on April 14. Harvey snapped a selfie with celebrity bffs and models Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber and Alex Consani in another slide. Kendall Jenner joined the group in the following mirror selfie.
“This look 🙌,” Larsen Thompson commented.
“Girls just want have fun 😍😍😍,” one fan chimed.
“😍😍🔥🔥the vibes are on you,” Jessica Aimee added.
“Vibes are 🔥🔥>>>>>>,” Lara Quinn declared.
“There she is 🔥,” Elizabeth Vidor wrote.
Today, Harvey has solidified her status as a model and social media fashion icon. From serving looks in the front row at international fashion weeks to sharing jaw-dropping outfit checks on Instagram, she continues to prove her wardrobe knows no bounds—and she’s got the supermodel poses to match.