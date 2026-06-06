Penny Lane Proves the Power of a One-Piece in These 8 SI Swimsuit Photos

A powerful presence on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show catwalk in Miami on Saturday, May 30, Penny Lane is a three-time SI Swimsuit model, certified holistic health coach and newfound entrepreneur.

While strutting her stuff at the W South Beach last weekend, the Cheshire, England native rocked several different looks, including a sunkissed-inspired ENEZ bikini, as well as a black Agent Provocateur one-piece layered with an Andi Bagus top. The latter moment, shared to Instagram, has gone viral over the last few days, and has encouraged us to go through Lane’s SI Swimsuit archives to pull out a few of her best one-piece looks over the last several years.

The model first joined the SI Swimsuit family three years ago as co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search. Following her open casting call victory, Lane posed for her rookie photo shoot in Portugal in 2024, which was captured by photographer Ben Watts. The following year, she traveled to Switzerland, where she posed for Derek Kettela, and this year, Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Following this year’s photo shoot in the country in Southern Africa, Lane took to Instagram to share the impact SI Swimsuit has made on her career over the last several years, as well as the importance of the friendships she has forged through her work with the brand. She also took a moment to reflect on her time on set

“Africa was truly unforgettable,” Lane wrote. “The memories we created make me feel like the richest person in the world. Since coming back from that trip, there isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t smile to myself about how special that time was. I really do feel like I’m part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family. Thank you for adopting me all the way from the UK.”

In honor of Lane’s three consecutive years within the fold, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite snapshots of the model rocking a one-piece swimsuit. And just in case you missed out on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show IRL, don’t forget that it will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9. In the meantime, check out some great one-piece swimwear inspo for your summer mood board below.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by Chloé. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid Necklace by Child of Wild. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Rick Owens. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by La Paz. Boots by Tory Burch. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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