Nazanin Mandi Brought the Heat to Jamaica in Neon Orange, Magenta Bikini
Nazanin Mandi continues her reign as the ultimate beachside beauty as we spotlight another sizzling look from her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot. Photographed by Yu Tsai on the sunny shores of Jamaica, the model and wellness advocate dazzled in a series of vibrant looks, expertly styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet to reflect the tropical spirit of the island setting.
The 38-year-old looked radiant and Barbie-coded in a fiery set from FAE—an eco-conscious brand known for daring silhouettes and sleek, high-impact styling.
The Tallara Top is a bandeau-style piece with flattering paneling, a luxe gold center gemstone clasp and a fully adjustable tie-back for a secure, customizable fit. The matching Jones Bottoms offer minimal Brazilian-style coverage and thin side straps with a subtle gold FAE plate embellishment. The double-lined ECONYL® nylon gave both pieces a sculpted, second-skin feel that hugged Mandi’s slim, sculpted figure perfectly.
The fun, flirty “Fiesta” colorway lives up to its name—the neon orange base, trimmed in deep magenta, made the set both bold and summery, perfectly reflecting the confidence and inner glow the California native brought to every frame.
Known for her decades-spanning singing career and acting roles, Mandi is also a certified life coach and founder of the mental wellness platform You Bloome, as well as the author of The Art of Gratitude: 3 Minute Morning Ritual Journal.
In a 2020 interview with The Tangible Movement, she shared, “I asked myself what besides acting lights a fire within me, and my answer was helping others reach their highest potential—whatever that may be. I've always felt the innate need to inspire others, especially women. We all have so much in common, but hardly voice it. It is time to promote unity, confidence, and shut down the self doubt.”
Mandi’s SI Swimsuit shoot was a reflection of that powerful, purpose-driven mentality. It was about more than just gorgeous bikinis and sun-kissed glam—it was about standing fully in her truth, owning every part of her journey and radiating joy, resilience and self-love.
“When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie I cried like a baby 😭 because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this,” she gushed on Instagram. “It’s so much deeper than a photo shoot. For me it symbolizes an arrival, a full-circle moment, and just how much we can accomplish when we truly work on our inner selves.”