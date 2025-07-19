Swimsuit

Nazanin Mandi Brought the Heat to Jamaica in Neon Orange, Magenta Bikini

The SI Swimsuit 2025 rookie stunned in a cheeky bandeau set from FAE.

Ananya Panchal

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nazanin Mandi continues her reign as the ultimate beachside beauty as we spotlight another sizzling look from her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot. Photographed by Yu Tsai on the sunny shores of Jamaica, the model and wellness advocate dazzled in a series of vibrant looks, expertly styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet to reflect the tropical spirit of the island setting.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The 38-year-old looked radiant and Barbie-coded in a fiery set from FAE—an eco-conscious brand known for daring silhouettes and sleek, high-impact styling.

The Tallara Top is a bandeau-style piece with flattering paneling, a luxe gold center gemstone clasp and a fully adjustable tie-back for a secure, customizable fit. The matching Jones Bottoms offer minimal Brazilian-style coverage and thin side straps with a subtle gold FAE plate embellishment. The double-lined ECONYL® nylon gave both pieces a sculpted, second-skin feel that hugged Mandi’s slim, sculpted figure perfectly.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The fun, flirty “Fiesta” colorway lives up to its name—the neon orange base, trimmed in deep magenta, made the set both bold and summery, perfectly reflecting the confidence and inner glow the California native brought to every frame.

Known for her decades-spanning singing career and acting roles, Mandi is also a certified life coach and founder of the mental wellness platform You Bloome, as well as the author of The Art of Gratitude: 3 Minute Morning Ritual Journal.

In a 2020 interview with The Tangible Movement, she shared, “I asked myself what besides acting lights a fire within me, and my answer was helping others reach their highest potential—whatever that may be. I've always felt the innate need to inspire others, especially women. We all have so much in common, but hardly voice it. It is time to promote unity, confidence, and shut down the self doubt.”

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Mandi’s SI Swimsuit shoot was a reflection of that powerful, purpose-driven mentality. It was about more than just gorgeous bikinis and sun-kissed glam—it was about standing fully in her truth, owning every part of her journey and radiating joy, resilience and self-love.

“When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie I cried like a baby 😭 because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this,” she gushed on Instagram. “It’s so much deeper than a photo shoot. For me it symbolizes an arrival, a full-circle moment, and just how much we can accomplish when we truly work on our inner selves.”

Next. XANDRA’s Vintage-Inspired OOKIOH Bikini From Jamaica Is Peak Summer Fun. XANDRA’s Vintage-Inspired OOKIOH Bikini From Jamaica Is Peak Summer Fun. dark

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion