Nazanin Mandi Takes Polka Dots to the Next Level for Trendy But Timeless Look
Nazanin Mandi just gave polka dots a sultry, fashion-forward update—and we’re obsessed. The model and actress took to Instagram to share a few dreamy floor snaps in a stunning halter neck maxi dress from Sleeper.
The $298 “Jardin” gown, available now on Revolve, features a black and white polka dot base, plunging neckline, waist-hugging silhouette and an oversized red rosette that draws all eyes to center stage.
True to form, Mandi added her signature makeup magic. Her natural curls were styled into a voluminous, defined bob and she paired her glowing complexion with feathered brows, wispy lashes and a sheer wash of taupe eyeshadow. A glossy pink lip and sculpted cheekbones completed the flawless glam.
“Truth is ~ I am simply just a nerd with a face card,” the 38-year-old captioned the carousel.
In the second slide, she shared a glimpse of her handwritten journal entry—an empowering note to her followers. “To the woman who feels like she’s falling behind, let me offer you this truth... your timeline isn’t delayed, it’s divinely designed,” Mandi wrote. “You weren’t meant to follow a script. You were born to rewrite the narrative. If your journey has been non-linear, unconventional, even messy—that isn’t failure. That’s becoming.”
Her intimate routine and message struck a chord with followers—especially alongside a shot of the book she’s currently reading: Elusive Loves; Amores Esquivos by Mirtha Michelle Castro Mármol. The bilingual poetry collection is a deeply romantic seasonal meditation on the rise and fall of infatuation and love.
This vibe of self-reflection and feminine softness comes as no surprise to longtime fans. Mandi’s always been about authenticity, creative expression and owning every part of her journey—something she brought front and center in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. The multihyphenate star made waves as a rookie in the 2025 issue, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Her rookie feature felt like a homecoming for someone who has long championed body confidence, vulnerability and self-love.
The You Bloome founder continues to prove she’s both a fashion muse and a soulful voice. She’s cemented polka dots as a print that’s transitioning seamlessly from summer into fall, while using each social media moment to create a mood, tell a story and invite her community in.
