Nazanin Mandi Sizzled in a Citrus Crochet Bandeau Bikini on the Beaches of Jamaica
Nazanin Mandi brought her vibrant energy and radiant confidence to Jamaica for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie shoot, where she modeled a series of bold, eye-catching, beach-ready looks while posing for Yu Tsai. One of the most playful and tropical sets she wore was a sunshine yellow and lime green crochet bikini from Indah, a Bali-based brand known for its handcrafted, sustainable designs.
The two-piece, styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor duo Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, featured rich textures, artisan detailing and flattering cuts that made it a standout among her 2025 lineup. The vibrant set mirrored the spirit of Jamaica itself, with bold citrus hues and earthy accents that echoed the island’s sun, sea and lush surroundings.
The set consisted of the Shanice Top ($79) and Bembe Bottom ($75), both crafted from a luxe modal-spandex blend and made with love on the island of Bali. The bandeau-style top was reimagined with a carved coconut ring at the center and contrast trim in an electric green hue. Paired with the ultra-cheeky, high-cut Bembe bottoms, the look brought a sense of effortless cool and island-girl glamour. A flattering high-thigh cut gave the illusion of legs for days, and the vibrant palette popped beautifully against the 38-year-old’s sun-kissed glow.
“It’s so much deeper than a photo shoot. For me, it symbolizes an arrival, a full-circle moment, and just how much we can accomplish when we truly work on our inner selves,” Mandi gushed earlier this year on Instagram, reflecting on her debut with the franchise. “When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie I cried like a baby because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this.”
Known for her authenticity, warmth and fearless approach to personal growth, the Southern California native brought both her sculpted figure and inner light to the beaches of Jamaica. As a longtime fan of the brand, she said the moment was the result of years of dreaming—and manifesting. “It feels surreal,” she added. “Honestly. [It was] such a dream of mine since I was 14 years old. I manifested this. I made a fake cover years and years ago. And I’m here. And I’m a rookie. Manifestation is real.”
Mandi, who is the founder of the wellness platform You Bloome and the author of The Art of Gratitude, joined a powerhouse class of 2025 rookies.