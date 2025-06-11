Nelly Korda Channels Coastal Confidence in Strapless Navy Suit for SI Swim Debut
Nelly Korda made waves in her SI Swimsuit debut, trading fairways for ocean breezes as she posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. The world’s top-ranked female golfer brought her poise and powerful presence to the set, capturing a new side of herself in a sleek textured navy one-piece from Cleonie Swimwear—one of many stunning looks from her debut shoot with the franchise.
She wore the brand’s MANYANA MAILLOT ($180), a strapless, eco-conscious design made from sustainable fabric. The suit featured a bold side cut-out and sculpting-bound detail that elevated the simple silhouette. Serving major nautical energy, Korda embodied a kind of elegance that was both refined and fearless, reflective of the athlete herself, and posed on a majestic boat out in the open seas.
“It was such an exciting shoot,” she shared while on location. “I think that’s what the shoot is about. I think that’s what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself.”
Though the two-time Olympian admitted that stepping in front of the camera was outside her comfort zone, the 26-year-old carried herself like a natural. “I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside,” she added. “It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”
Korda posed alongside nine fellow trailblazing female athletes at The Boca Raton, all part of SI Swimsuit’s class of 2025; a group of women who excel in their sports and challenge outdated standards of femininity.
For Korda, that meant showing up in her own skin, proud of the body and discipline that have carried her through global competition.
The Florida native first turned pro in 2016, joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 and won her first title in 2018. She has since racked up 15 LPGA wins and made Olympic history with a gold medal in Tokyo in 2020. In 2024, she became the third woman in LPGA history to win five consecutive tournaments and was named the Rolex Player of the Year.
Although she has spent most of her life under pressure, from the golf course to the global stage, Korda said golf has given her a greater purpose. “Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside the sport,” she shared. “I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me.”