Social Media Reacts to Nelly Korda’s Mesmerizing SI Swimsuit Photos: ‘Strong, Gorgeous Icon’
Nelly Korda’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2025 debut is officially here, and fans are ecstatic to see that their favorite professional golfer has officially made it to the fold. Naturally, her loyal admirers were quick to leave nothing but love in her comment section!
Korda took to Instagram this week to share a couple of her favorite snapshots from her stunning 2025 photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. In the caption, she wrote that the opportunity was nothing short of a “dream,” adding that she’s “so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗.”
Her gratitude for this incredible moment could be felt in her kind words, and it could also be felt in the celebratory reactions from her biggest supporters!
“A beautiful woman & a fantastic golfer. Nuthin but class,” one commenter wrote.
“A strong, gorgeous icon!! 🤩,” drinkware company Stanley added.
“There are no words left in my dictionary to describe this ✨goddess✨,” another comment read.
“You look amazing, Nelly! 🔥❤️,” fellow professional golfer Emily Kristine Pedersen expressed.
Then Toni Breidinger, who also made her debut in the 2025 issue, wrote a simple but effective comment reading, “unrealll”—which pretty much sums up everyone’s feelings!
It’s amazing to see so many positive reactions to Korda’s SI Swimsuit debut, as she was initially somewhat nervous about the entire ordeal. Fortunately, she was able to push herself out of her comfort zone and do something she never imagined herself doing.
“It was such an exciting shoot,” the 26-year-old told SI Swimsuit. “I think that’s what the shoot is about. I think that’s what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself.”
During her time on set, Korda also shared what she hopes others will feel when they view her photos, wanting everyone to feel confident and strong in themselves, no matter what.
“I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got,” Korda added.
And we can confidently say that’s exactly what we felt when viewing her photos, as Korda continues to inspire her fans with her talent, beauty and strength.
