Nelly Korda’s Red Two-Piece From Her SI Swim Debut Screams July Fourth Vibes
When Nelly Korda walked on set for her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot, she was ready to also step out of her comfort zone. The 26-year-old Florida native, who is ranked the #1 female golfer in the world, has a lot of experience performing under pressure. But what she was less familiar with at the time of her shoot was posing for a camera in swimwear.
Of course, Korda totally aced her time on set, which took place in Boca Raton, Fla., delivering stunning expressions and poses as she modeled a variety of different colors and styles. Though it was her first time modeling in swimwear, you would never be able to tell by just looking at the photos. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, which hit stands in May, is still providing us with so much fashion inspo—especially the fabulous pieces this accomplished athlete had on.
One in particular, the bright red textured two-piece from PatBO, is so ideal for summer, it would be a mistake to miss out on buying it. Looking for a new swimsuit of great quality that will last? You’d be remiss to not seriously consider the Papillon Jacquard Bikini Top ($195) and matching Papillon Jacquard Bikini Bottom ($195)—the very items Korda can be seen wearing above and below.
You can never go wrong with a red bikini, and this one not only delivers serious Fourth of July vibes, but it also is unique enough to ensure you stand out amongst fellow beachgoers and poolside partiers. Made with stretch jacquard fabric, both top and bottom feature gold hardware accents for an extra layer of glamour.
The crinkly fabric is super cute, while the fit is simply perfect. Plus, if you love this bikini, PatBO offers a matching cover-up in the form of an adorable mini skirt of the same fabric and color. Snag the Papillon Jacquard Mini Skirt for $295.
Keeping on with an accidental patriotic style, Korda also rocked a bright white two-piece from Vitamin A, a blue textured bikini from Angelys Balek, two awesome blue cut-out one-pieces—one from CLEONIE SWIM and another from PARAMIDONNA—and a classic blue two-piece from Yasmine Eslami, all during her SI Swimsuit shoot.
Embracing an all-American aesthetic must come easily for Korda, who represents Team USA at the Olympics and is a competitor on the LPGA Tour, hosted by the American organization for female golfers, which she has won 15 times.
“It was such an exciting shoot,” Korda said of her SI Swimsuit debut. “I stepped out of my comfort zone. I think that’s what the shoot’s about. I think that’s what life is about, also, is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself. I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”