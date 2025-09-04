Swimsuit

The NFL Is Back: Kick Off the Season With Fresh Game Day Style

Support your team and shop these SI Swimsuit-approved picks.

Cara O’Bleness

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle / Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

The moment football fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the NFL is back! Tonight’s season opener will see the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. While we love everything about the start of football season in the fall, one of our favorite aspects of game day is, of course, the fashion.

Luckily, our very own SI Swimsuit models serve as some of our greatest game day style mood board inspo. Christen Goff, Alix Earle, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Ciara are always serving incredible looks on the sidelines while supporting their partners, and we can’t help but want to channel their sporty style, whether we’re heading to the stadium or hosting a watch party at home.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles in custom Jonathan Owens swag / Michael Reaves/Getty Images, Ezra Shaw/Getty Images and Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Below, shop a few of SI Swimsuit’s favorite brands to refresh your game day style for the 2025 NFL season ahead.

Wear your team pride on your sleeve with these brands

  1. Abercrombie
  2. Off Season
  3. Homage
  4. 47 Brand
  5. Pro Standard
  6. Lele Sadoughi

Abercrombie

Last month, Abercrombie was announced as the official fashion partner of the NFL, and the collection offers everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to hats and outerwear.

Detroit Lions LuxeLoft Half-Zip, $110 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie Lions zip-up
Abercrombie

I’ll personally be reaching for this super soft, cozy zip-up all season long. It’s slightly oversized and is heavy enough to keep you warm during an outdoor tailgate. Pair with jeans for a casual and cute vibe.

Off Season

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is a self-taught designer with an incredible eye. Her custom looks have been worn by everyone from Taylor Swift to Olivia Dunne, and now her designs are available to the general public.

Women’s Dark Green Philadelphia Eagles Fleece Corset, $125 (offseasonbrand.com)

Philadelphia Eagles corset
Off Season

If you’re looking for a standout piece, this lace-up fleece corset is definitely it.

Homage

Vintage-inspired apparel is the theme at Homage, where you’ll find incredibly soft T-shirts, worn-in sweatshirts and oversized outerwear to rep your favorite team.

Chiefs Travis Kelce Signature Jersey, $38 (homage.com)

Travis Kelce T-shirt
Homage

Swifties can support the singer’s Kansas City Chiefs tight end fiancé with this Travis Kelce T-shirt.

47 Brand

Known for headwear, 47 Brand is the company to shop if you’re looking for a cute hat to rep your favorite team this season.

San Fransisco 49ers Mellow ’47 Clean Up Hat, $35 (47brand.com)

San Francisco 49ers hat
47 Brand

A ball cap is the perfect game day accessory, and this pink corduroy one allows you to showcase your love for the 49ers while covering up a bad hair day.

Pro Standard

A luxury athletic brand, Pro Standard offers officially licensed gear in bold designs, from sweatshirts and tees to cool jackets.

NFL Dallas Cowboys Retro Classic Women’s Sweatpant, $80 (teamprostandard.com)

Cowboys sweatpant
Pro Standard

Nothing is better than cozying up on the couch for a Sunday afternoon of football with your favorite snacks—except maybe doing so while wearing these comfy sweats.

Lele Sadoughi

Known for standout headbands and other accessories, Lele Sadoughi’s NFL collection features the cutest hair accessories for game day.

Denver Broncos Lele Sadoughi x NFL Denver Broncos Bow Scrunchie, $85 (lelesadoughi.com)

Lele Sadoughi hair bow
Lele Sadoughi

Secure your ponytail in place with this navy velvet scrunchie, adorned with logo charms, pearls and other sweet accents.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion