The NFL Is Back: Kick Off the Season With Fresh Game Day Style
The moment football fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the NFL is back! Tonight’s season opener will see the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. While we love everything about the start of football season in the fall, one of our favorite aspects of game day is, of course, the fashion.
Luckily, our very own SI Swimsuit models serve as some of our greatest game day style mood board inspo. Christen Goff, Alix Earle, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Ciara are always serving incredible looks on the sidelines while supporting their partners, and we can’t help but want to channel their sporty style, whether we’re heading to the stadium or hosting a watch party at home.
Below, shop a few of SI Swimsuit’s favorite brands to refresh your game day style for the 2025 NFL season ahead.
Wear your team pride on your sleeve with these brands
Abercrombie
Last month, Abercrombie was announced as the official fashion partner of the NFL, and the collection offers everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to hats and outerwear.
Detroit Lions LuxeLoft Half-Zip, $110 (abercrombie.com)
I’ll personally be reaching for this super soft, cozy zip-up all season long. It’s slightly oversized and is heavy enough to keep you warm during an outdoor tailgate. Pair with jeans for a casual and cute vibe.
Off Season
Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is a self-taught designer with an incredible eye. Her custom looks have been worn by everyone from Taylor Swift to Olivia Dunne, and now her designs are available to the general public.
Women’s Dark Green Philadelphia Eagles Fleece Corset, $125 (offseasonbrand.com)
If you’re looking for a standout piece, this lace-up fleece corset is definitely it.
Homage
Vintage-inspired apparel is the theme at Homage, where you’ll find incredibly soft T-shirts, worn-in sweatshirts and oversized outerwear to rep your favorite team.
Chiefs Travis Kelce Signature Jersey, $38 (homage.com)
Swifties can support the singer’s Kansas City Chiefs tight end fiancé with this Travis Kelce T-shirt.
47 Brand
Known for headwear, 47 Brand is the company to shop if you’re looking for a cute hat to rep your favorite team this season.
San Fransisco 49ers Mellow ’47 Clean Up Hat, $35 (47brand.com)
A ball cap is the perfect game day accessory, and this pink corduroy one allows you to showcase your love for the 49ers while covering up a bad hair day.
Pro Standard
A luxury athletic brand, Pro Standard offers officially licensed gear in bold designs, from sweatshirts and tees to cool jackets.
NFL Dallas Cowboys Retro Classic Women’s Sweatpant, $80 (teamprostandard.com)
Nothing is better than cozying up on the couch for a Sunday afternoon of football with your favorite snacks—except maybe doing so while wearing these comfy sweats.
Lele Sadoughi
Known for standout headbands and other accessories, Lele Sadoughi’s NFL collection features the cutest hair accessories for game day.
Denver Broncos Lele Sadoughi x NFL Denver Broncos Bow Scrunchie, $85 (lelesadoughi.com)
Secure your ponytail in place with this navy velvet scrunchie, adorned with logo charms, pearls and other sweet accents.