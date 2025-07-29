Nicole Williams English Flaunts Abs in Crisp, Sporty White Set
Nicole Williams English continues to prove that she’s the ultimate muse for sporty-chic style.
The 41-year-old model and entrepreneur stunned fans with a fresh set of Instagram photos in a sporty all-white Alo Yoga ensemble. Posing confidently on a moonlit balcony, she showed off her toned abs and sculpted frame in the brand’s Splendor Bra ($58) and Game Time Short ($68). The minimalist look was elevated with layers of gold jewelry bracelets and necklaces and chunky silver rings and earrings, proving she‘s an expert at mixing metals.
The triangle top is beloved for its soft, supportive fit and delicate design. Adjustable straps and performance-tested Airbrush fabric make it perfect for both solo wear and layering, offering comfort without compromising style. The mom of one paired it with the high-rise breezy shorts with built-in coverage and a subtle sheen that adds a street-style edge. The elastic waistband ensures a secure fit, while the lightweight fabric transitions seamlessly from workouts to laid-back summer nights.
“Talking to the 🌙@alo,” Williams English captioned the carousel. She flaunted her slim figure and sun-kissed, fresh vacation glow.
The longtime Alo ambassador has a history of integrating the brand into her wardrobe, from fitness sessions to fashion-forward streetwear moments.
Beyond her activewear style, Williams English is known as the founder and creative force behind Nia Lynn Swimwear. Her passion for design began in childhood. “My mother is the reason I became interested in fashion,” she told Forbes. “I grew up watching her sew and design anything and everything from my Halloween costumes to doll clothes. She is so creative and I definitely get those skills from her. When I first moved to New York City I was constantly modeling for swimwear and lingerie clients. I became an expert in knowing how clothing should fit and make you feel, especially in those categories. When it came to starting Nia Lynn I started sketching swimwear and built a brand around it.”
The Canadian model’s brand is an extension of her own confidence and the women who inspire her. “I am inspired by the women in my life and my female audience. My designs are meant to make women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. I wanted to give women the ability to embrace their bodies—all shapes and sizes,” she added.
Williams English’s dedication to empowering women is evident in both her brand and her modeling career. After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 while seven months pregnant, she has continued to redefine beauty standards. Now a three-time brand star and former Rookie of the Year, who posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 issue, she balances motherhood, entrepreneurship and style.