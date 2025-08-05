Nicole Williams English Proved Less Is More in This Tiny Pistachio Crochet Bikini
Nicole Williams English served major beach goddess energy in Jamaica for her third consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, and today we’re spotlighting this stunning, dreamy pistachio green look from Indah.
The two-piece featured the Ali Triangle Bikini Top ($105), crafted from the brand’s sustainable Italian Renew Shine fabric, known for its silky texture and reflective glow. The ruched detailing and double halter straps added a flirty, elevated touch that flatters every curve. She paired it with the Santos Macrame Bikini Bottom ($110), also in the shimmer pistachio hue, complete with handcrafted macrame sides and a cheeky thong cut—perfect for minimal tan lines and maximum impact.
The suit’s luminous green popped against the turquoise waters and lush greenery of Jamaica, amplifying the 41-year-old sun-kissed glow and super slim, sculpted figure. Her dazzling décolleté was further highlighted by a luxe stack of necklaces from Jacquie Aiche and Ettika.
Williams English’s relaxed yet confident poses captured the essence of an island shoot—effortless, radiant and truly iconic. It’s always been clear, but especially by year three: she was made for this.
This year’s photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai was her third time working with the visual artist. Her journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2023, posing while seven months pregnant in the Dominican Republic, a special, unforgettable moment that earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year honors.
“To be honest, I was very happy to shoot for the first time pregnant because I want to have these images to show to my daughter one day. I want to be able to tell her how mommy focused on her dreams and goals and made them happen. I want her to know that anything is possible,” she told Fashion Week Daily. “We shot in beautiful Dominica! It was one of the most beautiful places I have ever been. Yu Tsai shot me which was a dream, because I have always wanted to shoot with him. I felt so confident and comfortable with him.”
The summer prior, she announced her pregnancy on the Miami Swim Week runway alongside husband Larry English, and in July 2023, she walked the runway with her daughter India Moon on her hip—another full-circle moment etched in brand history.
For her sophomore feature in 2024, the Canada native traveled to the beautiful beaches and sandy shores of Mexico.
Today, the Williams English, who is the founder of Nia Lynn Swimwear, continues to empower women through both her designs and her modeling work.