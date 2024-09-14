Nika Mühl Adds a Little Edge to Schoolgirl Chic Aesthetic in Faded Denim Mini Skirt and Cropped Jacket
This WNBA season has been notable for a variety of reasons—the increased viewership and attention on players (rookies and vets alike) chief among them. But one of our favorite innovations this basketball season has been the increased attention paid to pre-game fashion. Don’t get us wrong, we love that the players are getting the air time they deserve, but we also adore their attention to tunnel style (and the inspiration we glean from it) just the same.
While the players have certainly made the arena tunnels their personal runways, their looks are certainly not those spotted on your typical catwalk. They’re often a little bit more sporty (at the same time that they are chic) or streetwear-inspired. Meaning, of course, that they often have a touch of edge to them.
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl is at the forefront of that aesthetic. Throughout the season, her various pre-game looks have been marked by a certain edgy touch characteristic of the best street style. Her most recent outfit is the perfect example. Ahead of the Storm’s away game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 11, the 23-year-old arrived to the arena in a unique take on schoolgirl chic: a light-washed pleated denim mini skirt and a matching fitted zip-up jacket. To that, she added a pair of classic black leather loafers and bright yellow reflective sunglasses (the athlete never shows up without a trendy pair of shades to match her look).
The ensemble had some fans declaring her the “League fits MVP,” in reference to the Instagram account that shares tunnel walk content. And they aren’t wrong—she hasn’t missed this season.