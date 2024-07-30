Nneka Ogwumike Goes Seattle Storm Green in Textured Pants and Crop Top
Nneka Ogwumike is making the most of her month-long break from WNBA play. The Seattle Storm forward kicked off the time with WNBA All-Star weekend, a three-day long stretch of competition in Phoenix. The 2024 event, which marked Ogwumike’s ninth All-Star appearance, ended in a win for the 34-year-old and her teammates (who took down the Olympic team ahead of the Paris games).
Now, she’s enjoying a little time away from the game. The athlete attended BLASTFEST, an Afrobeats music festival in Seattle, this past weekend alongside her sister, fellow pro basketball player and current ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike.
The pair, who had a habit of dressing in style ahead of their Los Angeles Sparks games last season, brought their expert senses of fashion to the outdoor event. Chiney dressed in a fitted, strapless denim midi dress, a pair of clear boots and a black handbag. Her sister opted for a Seattle Storm-coded look: a pair of green textured pants, a cropped green mesh top, white sneakers and a green crossbody bag.
Much like her current tunnel style, the outfit showed some love for the Storm, her new team as of this season. It was vaguely reminiscent of a chic green getup that she wore back in June, which featured a pair of emerald green Adidas sweats and an olive green peacoat.
Ogwumike and her teammates will take to the court again on Aug. 16 for an away game against the Atlanta Dream.