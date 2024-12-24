Olivia Dunne Rocks Black Leather Pants, Customized Jersey as NJ Devils’s Lucky Charm
Internet sensation Olivia Dunne is the most-followed college athlete on social media, so it comes without saying that whenever she posts to Instagram or TikTok, people pay attention. The 22-year-old LSU athlete, who returned to the Louisiana college for her fifth and final year with the Tigers gymnastics team, is making her rounds on the East Coast now that she’s back in the Northeast for the holiday season. The New Jersey native grew up in the town of Hillsdale before relocating for school, and she makes it a point to visit home whenever the opportunity arises.
There was no shortage of content from Dunne when she visited her family in New Jersey for Thanksgiving last month, and we can expect the same this Christmas week. Over the past weekend, the highest-paid female college athlete, who created The Livvy Fund in 2023 to aid women student-athletes in securing NIL deals, made a pit stop in New York City to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree and other tourist attractions. And on Monday night, she traveled to Newark to watch the New Jersey Devils take on the New York Rangers. Some might say that because Dunne was there, the N.J. team came up on top.
During the game, which ended 5-0 Devils, Dunne took over the New Jersey Devils’s Instagram account for the occasion. “I am so excited to be back at a Devils game,” she exclaimed in the video above. “Go Devils!” Ending the video by blowing a kiss to the camera, the two-time SI Swimsuit model looked gorgeous in her customized jersey and tortoiseshell headband. Taking to her IG story earlier on in the night, we got a glimpse of Dunne’s full outfit, which was expertly giving Sporty Spice energy.
Her red and black New Jersey Devils jersey saw “Dunne” written out on the back, and she paired the top with black leather jeans. With her signature glam, long blonde locks and simple yet classic small hoop earrings, the gymnast was an absolute vision at the game. And expectedly, people definitely took notice of her.
As seen in an Instagram video captured by another attendee, Dunne was featured on the jumbotron as her name flashed up on the screen. Many fans took snaps with the famous college athlete, excited to see her rep New Jersey.
While Dunne’s boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, was by her side during her New York trip over the weekend, he was noticeably absent during the New Jersey Devils game last night. This begs the question of whether or not the LSU alum will be with his girlfriend for the holidays or if he’s already traveled home to California to be with his family. The pair met at college and have been dating for over a year, becoming a fan-favorite celebrity couple.
Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 when she was featured as an Athlete, posing for Ben Watts on the gorgeous shores of Puerto Rico. Back by popular demand, she returned to the brand earlier this year, featured as a Rookie this time, after being photographed by Watts again—this time in Portugal.