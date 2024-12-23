Olivia Dunne Gets Cozy With Paul Skenes in All-Black Mini Dress for New York City Date Night
Fresh off the heels of her graduation from LSU, internet personality and NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne is enjoying the holiday season in New York City. The 22-year-old, who has posed for SI Swimsuit two years in a row, jetted off with boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, her sister Julz and some friends to enjoy the wintery tourist attractions of the Big Apple this past weekend. Taking to her Instagram story, she snapped a quick mirror selfie to show her followers her latest fashion statement, consisting of a high-neck black velvet mini dress, black tights and tall black boots.
Dunne completed her look with a cute black headband and looked picture-perfect for the cold temperatures—though she definitely needed a coat; it snowed in New York City over the weekend. In later snaps on her IG story, she posed with friends in front of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, donning a black puffer jacket and black leather pants. In a later photo, the New Jersey native was seen rocking a tan fuzzy bucket hat, one you could no doubt find being sold on the streets of Manhattan. During her trip to the East Coast, Dunne also went out for a cozy date night with Skenes where they enjoyed Italian food.
Taking to her Instagram story once more, Dunne shared a sweet photo of her beau enjoying their dinner, specifically about to take a bite out of the gymnast’s plate. The two dined at Cucina Alba in Chelsea, Manhattan, with Skenes donning a striped button-down shirt for the occasion. Though we’re not sure what ‘fit Dunne went with for their date night, we know she no doubt looked gorgeous.
With Christmas now just two days away, we suspect Dunne made a pit stop in New York City on her way home to New Jersey to spend time with her family. With Skenes at her side on the trip, we can’t help but wonder if he’ll be spending the holiday with his girlfriend this year. The LSU alum, who was born in Fullerton, Calif. and grew up in Lake Forest, Calif., was noticeably absent from Dunne’s Thanksgiving photo dump last month.
The couple, who have been dating for over a year, are a fan-favorite in the world of sports and social media. Dunne opened up earlier this year on why their romance works so well, describing their pairing as “yin and yang.” The most-followed college athlete and highest-paid female college athlete highlighted their differences, explaining, “We’re just very opposite and I feel like it really works.”
After making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2023, where she was featured as an Athlete, Dunne returned to the magazine this year as a Rookie, jetting off to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts. The results, of course, were flawless.