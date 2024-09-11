Olivia Dunne Declares Brown Leather Pants the Look of Early Fall in New York City
School may be back in session, but fifth-year LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is still managing to make time for extracurriculars. This week, the 21-year-old made the trip to New York City, where she visited the SiriusXM Studios alongside LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson.
Of course, the athlete couldn’t travel to the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week (one of the biggest and most extensive fashion events of the calendar year) without taking the opportunity to display her early fall fashion picks, too. For Dunne, this autumn is one for brown leather.
Now, we know that’s not necessarily an unusual fashion decision. Leather is—and has for a very long time been—a staple of the fall and winter seasons. When cooler weather hits, the most fashionable dig their leather out of the back of their closets and style it for chic afternoons and evenings out.
Sure, the fall season may not have officially started yet. However, Dunne, for her part, opted for leather in the form of a pair of fitted brown pants. She paired the fall pick with a knit high-neck tank top and brown suede high heels.
The stylish look gave us just a taste of the LSU Tigers gymnast’s seasonal style. And while it’s unclear if Dunne will be showing off more of her fall style in New York City (and enjoying an extended stay), we know there are lots of fall outfits to come from the athlete. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s next.