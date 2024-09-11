Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Declares Brown Leather Pants the Look of Early Fall in New York City

The LSU gymnast just gave us a taste of her seasonal fashion favorites.

Martha Zaytoun

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / LSU Athletics/Getty Images

School may be back in session, but fifth-year LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is still managing to make time for extracurriculars. This week, the 21-year-old made the trip to New York City, where she visited the SiriusXM Studios alongside LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson.

Of course, the athlete couldn’t travel to the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week (one of the biggest and most extensive fashion events of the calendar year) without taking the opportunity to display her early fall fashion picks, too. For Dunne, this autumn is one for brown leather.

Now, we know that’s not necessarily an unusual fashion decision. Leather is—and has for a very long time been—a staple of the fall and winter seasons. When cooler weather hits, the most fashionable dig their leather out of the back of their closets and style it for chic afternoons and evenings out.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Sure, the fall season may not have officially started yet. However, Dunne, for her part, opted for leather in the form of a pair of fitted brown pants. She paired the fall pick with a knit high-neck tank top and brown suede high heels.

The stylish look gave us just a taste of the LSU Tigers gymnast’s seasonal style. And while it’s unclear if Dunne will be showing off more of her fall style in New York City (and enjoying an extended stay), we know there are lots of fall outfits to come from the athlete. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/Fashion