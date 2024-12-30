Olivia Dunne Exuded Confidence, Glamour in This Unique Strapless Black and Gold Set
Olivia Dunne has cemented her status as both an elite athlete and a rising star in the fashion and modeling world. The fifth-year LSU gymnast first wowed fans in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue with a stunning photo shoot in Puerto Rico, shot by Ben Watts. Her standout presence and poise earned her an invitation to return as a rookie in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, where she traveled to Portugal for an edgy and unforgettable feature.
Known to her millions of TikTok and Instagram followers as “Livvy,” the New Jersey native has been a gymnast since the age of 3 and helped lead the LSU Tigers gymnastics team to its first NCAA championship in program history in 2024.
Dunne’s 2024 return to the fold was filled with vibrant colors and natural beauty, but her debut with the franchise in 2023 adopted a darker, edgier aesthetic inspired by Netflix’s Wednesday. With nods to British punk and grungy schoolgirl vibes, the styling included moody palettes, vintage T-shirts and bold cut-out swimsuits In fact, we’re still thinking about this mesmerizing image of the 22-year-old in a super cool set from È TIJEN.
È TIJEN È HOOK TOP black, $82 and È HOOK BOTTOM black, $44 (etijen.com)
This unique swimsuit is bound to turn heads and garner compliments. The website describes the luxurious high-quality one-piece and bikini hybrid as “striking” and “elevated.” It features a contouring textured trapunto detail and the most gorgeous antique-inspired gold brass hardware hook detailing. Shop more at etijen.com.
Today, Dunne uses her platform to inspire a young generation of young women in sports to chase their dreams and take advantage of the modern-day internet and the financial opportunities it can bring. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, she is a trailblazer at the forefront of the name, image and likeness movement and has harnessed the power of social media as one of the most famous Gen Z content creators.
“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don’t see [behind the scenes] every day of my college athletics, and it's very time consuming. In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are,” Dunne shared with the magazine. “I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about. You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”