Olivia Dunne Steals the Spotlight in Denim Mini Skirt for ‘College GameDay’ With Paul Skenes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend MLB star Paul Skenes appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay over the weekend as guest pickers and it was the most exciting Saturday television ever. And, while they nailed only five out of nine of their guesses, the couple still had a blast. The duo met while the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and All-Star, who was just named Rookie of the Year, was still a student at LSU. Dunne began her fifth year and final competition season as a Tiger this fall and the two are making long-distance work, constantly traveling to support one another.
In her latest Instagram post, the 22-year-old model, who celebrated her birthday last month, shared the cutest photo dump from her fun weekend in Baton Rouge.
The two-time SI Swimsuit star, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her 2023 debut with the brand and posed for Ben Watts in Portugal this year, donned a black sleeveless high-neck bodysuit from her favorite activewear brand, Vuori, tucked into a denim cargo mini skirt. The New Jersey native accessorized with a chic silver wristwatch and gold charm bracelet as well as sleek designer sunglasses and the cutest little button pin that read “gamedays are for the girls.” She opted for a super glowy, bronzed glam look including wispy lashes, rosy blush and glossy pink lips. Dunne’s long blonde locks were loose and naturally tousled.
Dunne posed in the bleachers in the cover snap as LSU faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide behind her. In the next photo, she flaunted her toned arms and slim waist as she was captured on the field. She also included a slide of her and Skenes, also 22, on the panel making their picks. The couple, who were first romantically linked when Dunne was spotted wearing his jersey at the college world Series last June, also cozied up on the sidelines in another snap.
“Some of my better guest pics 💁🏼♀️,” the content creator captioned the carousel shared with her 5.3 million followers.
Love u!!❤️❤️ fellow LSU alum and SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader commented. Unfortunately, her alma matter lost 42 - 13 at the Nov. 9 game.
“Great picks, phenomenal pics,” teammate Aleah Finnegan cleverly wrote.
“Is that Rookie of the Year nominee Paul Skenes? 😮,” the MLB ’Fits account chimed.
“pretty girlyyy,” Saige Foss complimented.
“She’s Dunne it again,” Jake Paul’s personal care brand W, for which Dunne recently became co-owner, chimed.
“You’re perf,” Katie Feeney declared.