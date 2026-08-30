Olivia Dunne’s Stunning Striped Seaside Look Is Sweet, Stylish and Currently on Sale

Olivia Dunne’s latest Instagram photo drop has had us craving a cool vacation with close friends all weekend long.

At the end of last week, the retired gymnast and four-time SI Swimsuit model shared a new 10-photo set from her recent seaside brand trip with her 5.1 million followers, simply captioning the post, “A very serious business trip...” In the snapshots, Dunne—who announced earlier this year that she’d landed a recurring role on FOX’s upcoming reboot of the hit franchise Baywatch—showed precisely why she was selected to sport the iconic one-piece in the upcoming series.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

For the cover photo, Dunne rocked the Encinitas One-Piece ($128, currently on sale for $102) in the Rio Stripe colorway from Vuori Clothing. At the time of this article’s publication, the sleek one-piece is on sale on the brand's official website and boasts plenty of “retro details,” including a “square neckline, low scoop back, and a higher leg cut.” Its timeless brown and cream striped pattern also serves as an important reminder for fashion lovers that wearing neutrals on the shoreline is a chic choice and can turn just as many heads as a bright pop of color when done right.

Other photos in the set further confirmed the sweet suit is indeed SI Swimsuit model-approved, as Dunne posed with fellow magazine model Olivia Ponton as the two twinned by the ocean. “You are my favorite,” Ponton proclaimed in the comment section of the post, to which Dunne quipped back, “Liv²...A dangerous duo.”

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

As fate would have it, Dunne’s latest SI Swimsuit shoot embraced a similar style story as her latest adventure. In May, the 2026 issue hit shelves, showcasing the model in a wardrobe of welcoming neutrals in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, photographed by James Macari. The SI Swimsuit style team noted that, for Dunne’s looks on set, they were “inspired by the edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man.”

Overall, the swimwear selected for the star featured a palette of browns, creams and muted warm tones for a final photo feature with a playful, early autumn-adjacent vibe. Looking for some more examples of this aesthetic for your next vacation-ready look? Scroll on to relive a few of our favorite ensembles from the star’s most recent SI Swimsuit shoot.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

To check out Dunne’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

More SI Swimsuit