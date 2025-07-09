Olivia Dunne Reveals Surprising Real Estate Purchase She Was ‘Denied’ in Viral Video
Olivia Dunne took to her TikTok account this week to let fans know about a recent real estate venture she’d planned that unfortunately fell through—and the real estate in question had a pretty surprising past.
“I was gonna get an apartment in New York City,” Dunne said at the start of the video. “But the gag was: it was Babe Ruth’s apartment.”
You can watch the full TikTok here!
In the viral clip, which has nearly 2 million views at the time of this article’s publication, the former LSU gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who posed for the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023, then in Portugal in 2024 before returning for a shoot in Bermuda in 2025 as one of four cover models—shared the full story, dealing with her disappointment through humor.
“I was gonna buy it and I was gonna pay with cash. Like, I wanted this apartment bad,” she continued. “It got to the point that the realtor was so confident, Paul [Skenes, Dunne’s boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher] and I went. I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment—that would be, like, criminal.”
Per The New York Post, Ruth lived in the apartment with his second wife and their adopted daughter from 1920 to 1940. Dunne was clearly very excited about the history of the building and the apartment itself, noting several times she was all ready to move in. However, the week she was supposed to pick up the keys, she received an unwelcome call letting her know that the co-op board for the building had “denied” her, meaning she would no longer be able to purchase the apartment.
“So, pretty much, the people in the building voted to not have me live there. Which is fine,” Dunne said while smiling. She then jokingly added, “For all I know, they could’ve been Alabama fans and I went to LSU.”
And many of the athlete’s 8 million TikTok followers were just as disappointed as her after hearing the full story, taking to her comment section to share their thoughts on (and jokes about) the unfortunate situation:
“If the board is going to be that way, then you’re better off,” one commenter assured her. “A new and better opportunity will turn up.”
“Why you gotta throw shade at Alabama 😞😂,” another commenter humorously asked.
“Totally get the disappointment!” Another added, “Sometimes things just don’t go the way we hope.”
“The amount of aura Paul would have in the Babe Ruth apartment would be insane,” one fan joked, and Dunne herself even liked the comment.