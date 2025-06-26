The Best Bikini Tops for Small Chests in 2025
When summer rolls around, some swimsuit lovers don’t always get the chance to wear the bikini they love, considering not all items are made to fit all sizes. Those with smaller chests can attest to the tedious process of finding a bikini top that fits their every need when it comes to proper coverage. What’s more, even if the bikini fits, there’s no guarantee that the garment will be fashion-forward enough for their liking.
Fortunately, it doesn’t have to remain this way forever, as there are swimwear brands out there specifically tailored for smaller chests. And the best part is that these companies ensure they’re not lacking in other areas such as style, sustainability and longevity.
Our favorite bikinis for small busts this year
From Aerie to Sabal Swim, here are six of the best bikini brands for small chests.
Aerie has always been a go-to place for bras and underwear. However, the brand is just as talented in its swim department! With pieces tailored to accommodate small sizes, these beachwear ensembles offer high-quality styles that won’t ignore the fit that smaller chests need. If customers want a different look or feel, they have options, as Aerie provides pieces with removable pads (for closer proportions or comfort), mix and match styles and more.
Having a little trouble finding the right size? Aerie’s got your back with its size chart that offers sizing for countries across the globe. With this brand, finding the perfect bikini top has never been easier.
Price Range: $18 - $128
Sizing: 32A - XXL
Knix has an array of swimsuit styles, including this ruched balconette bikini top in a deep espresso color. Whether a solid bikini top is preferred for this summer season or you’re loving patterns, Knix is a great one-stop shop for bikinis with a vast range of colors, designs and, most importantly, sizes.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit Runway Show audience can speak to this brand’s quality, having seen items represented during the Swim Week event.
“[Seeing Knix pieces on the runway] was wild,” Knix founder Joanna Griffiths told us. “I think what is so cool about that particular show is just seeing everybody walk with such confidence and [letting] a lot of personality really shine through. The energy was incredible as well. It was really exciting to see it come to life.”
This brand is also a stellar option for those who could use a little more protection from the beautiful yet harsh sun rays that come with the summer season. Creating their bikinis out of premium UPF 50+ fabric, Knix makes it easy for beachgoers to get that triangle cup-shaped bikini tan without putting their skin at major risk.
Price Range: $15 - $185
Sizing: 30A - 40DD
Lou Swim bikinis are heralded as must-haves, as the brand stands firm in their commitment to creating sustainable bikini styles for smaller sizes. “Designed to flatter and empower smaller chests” is their mantra.
Starting at size XXS, Lou Swim works with the bikini top as one of their main priorities. The brand promises that there will be little to no gaps in their top while also giving a natural lift and granting a comfortable wear that can last—not just for this long-awaited summer but also for many other summers to come.
Price Range: $43 - $86
Sizing: XXS - XL
Founded by women tired of the fashion industry pushing smaller chests out of the beauty standard, Pepper aims to put smaller sizes back in the narrative. Their mission to represent underrepresented body types is undeniably evident.
“I know what it’s like to wear a bikini and not fill it in, and feel completely self-conscious about it in public,” Pepper co-founder Jaclyn Fu shared with SI Swimsuit. “For too long it felt like we had to choose between swim tops that fit around the band but not the cups, shopping in the teens’ department as an adult or settling for boring styles. You want to feel confident in a swimsuit.”
Fu took those frustrations and turned them into the brilliant creation that is this brand. Celebrities such as singer-songwriter Halsey can even attest.
The “Without Me” artist’s push-up bra had fans running to grab Pepper’s gravity-defying item. Thankfully, the brand still offers this fan-favorite bra (and many more) in sizes starting at 32AA.
Price Range: $29 - $77
Sizing: 32A - 40B
Sabal Swim goes the distance by abiding by their own standards of making sure their products are high-quality and affordable while still being the ideal fit. These tradition-breakers set their own pace, delivering “small but mighty” bikini tops that might be hard to find elsewhere.
With reviews that speak to just how trustworthy this site is when it comes to purposefully curating sizes for underrepresented chest sizes, customers can shop stress-free. And, if there is any need to return a product for a better fit, the brand works with customers by offering easy-to-follow size guides and return/exchange processes.
Price Range: $89 - $140
Sizing: 30A - 32B
SAME is absolutely worth the splurge! For swimsuits that emphasize and beautify smaller chests, the price is proportionate to the satisfaction. What’s more, with a vast array of styles that are just as fashion-forward as they come, customers are in for a treat with a range of distinct garments.
Because the brand runs small, SAME means it when it says an XS is extra small. Yes, even swimwear lovers with smaller chests can rock micro bikinis effectively.
Price Range: $120 - $495
Sizing: XS - XXL
Bikinis should make anyone and everyone feel sexy and confident, no matter the size of their chest. Because of brands like these six above, smaller busts have become more and more celebrated, leading to a society where no chest size is left behind.
