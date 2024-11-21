Olivia Ponton Rocks Pleated Mini Skirt, Other Flirty ’Fits While Sharing Her Book Obsession
The winter months are upon us, and amid the upcoming holiday rush, we need a couple of good staying-in hobbies. If we were to draw inspiration from model Olivia Ponton, we’d be prioritizing a trip to the bookstore this weekend—and we think we just will. The 22-year-old internet personality, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2022 when photographed by James Macari on the stunning shores of Montenegro, gave her followers a glimpse at her current obsession on social media this week. If you need to reach Ponton for the remainder of the year, you can more than likely find her buried in a book.
Ponton proved as much when taking to Instagram to share a book-themed photo dump, beginning with a shot of her standing on a counter while reaching up to grab a book from a shelf. Though we probably won’t be able to replicate her outfit until next spring, we do have to call attention to it because it’s so cute. She rocked an off-white pleated mini skirt and a matching sports bra, channeling her inner Challengers while also giving off major studious vibes.
Check out her latest Instagram post here.
“if i’m not reading, i’m dreaming of reading,” Ponton wrote in her caption for her 2.9 million followers.
For the post, the Florida native perfectly curated shots from her camera roll that prove she’s as big of a bookworm as she says. Sharing stacks of books and evidence of her racing through chapters, Ponton has read everything from Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, some of the Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas, Twisted Games by Ana Huang and more. Some of these titles make Ponton quite emotional, with one photo showing her in tears while reading. Relatable!
Along with the book photos and reading selfies, Ponton also showed off her trendy activewear outfits, following up the pleated skirt moment with a white tennis-inspired dress and Reebok sneakers, a vibrant orange-red sports bra and shorts workout set, a red striped long-sleeved shirt and black short-shorts combo—which feature her name on her backside—and other great looks. As for locations, Ponton is not deterred from reading based on where she is. She featured photos from home, out to eat, while poolside and more.
To drive the point home that she’s in love with reading, Ponton also included an adorable throwback of her as a child with a book in her hand. There’s a reason reading is such a popular, timeless past time, and we’re glad Ponton is embracing such a fulfilling hobby.
“So much reading, so little time,” Katie Burmeister commented.
“What’s been your favorite book this year?? Needing a new read!” a fan asked, while others recommended books to her.
Ponton returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2023 after being photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica, and as expected, the results were absolutely stunning. As seen in the shot above, the model, who has also posed for the likes of SKIMS, Steve Madden and more, was a dream in the tropical location, using the gorgeous scenery as props in her photo shoot. We couldn’t pick a favorite look even if we tried, but the unique black detailed two-piece seen above is a standout from that shoot.
For more book and fashion recommendations, be sure to give Ponton a follow on Instagram.