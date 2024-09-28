Olivia Ponton’s Emerald Green Two-Piece Is Ideal for an Italian Vacation
Model and content creator Olivia Ponton recently spent some time soaking up the sun in Capri, Italy, and the 22-year-old shared a few bikini snaps from a sunbathing session on Instagram on Tuesday.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model sprawled out on a boat in an emerald green two-piece that perfectly showcased her toned and tiny figure. Ponton proped herself up with one hand in the first pic, while she held the other hand up to her water-soaked locks. She offered up a sweet smile for the camera in the second photo, and posed in front of the region’s famous Faraglioni rock formation in the final two.
“does life get better than this?” the TikToker inquired in her caption.
“you’re everything ugh,” one of Ponton’s 2.9 million followers gushed in the comments section.
“In your happy place. ❤️,” someone else noted.
“absolutely gorgeous mermaid ❣️😻🔥,” another fan applauded.
“you are an absolute dream 😭😭❤️❤️,” an additional user wrote.
“You + bikini = dreams,” a follower cheered.
Green is definitely Ponton’s color, and her latest adventure abroad brings to mind her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Balkans. There, each of the bikinis and one-pieces she sported on set were of an earthy color palette: think olive greens, chocolate browns and burnt oranges. The SI Swimsuit fashion team made sure to style Ponton in looks that would enhance the gorgeous natural backdrop of Montenegro, and the resulting images by photographer James Macari are truly unforgettable.
For more dreamy swimwear photos of Ponton, check out her complete rookie SI Swimsuit Issue gallery in Montenegro. Following her feature in the 2022 issue, the model returned to the fold last year, traveling to Dominica for her photo shoot.
“Through being a part ofSports Illustrated, I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women ... It gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career,” Ponton has said of her work with the brand. “Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams.”
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Ponton has collaborated with major brands like Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and more. Now a staple at major events at New York Fashion Week and the like, Ponton uses her platform to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.