Olivia Ponton Embraces Western Glam in Denim Bikini Look
Olivia Ponton took a trip across the pond this week, and her fashion choices while abroad were the perfect blend of trendy and timeless while also bringing some classic American edge to England.
The social media superstar and two-time SI Swimsuit model visited the English Countryside for her most recent vlog. Despite being only 15 minutes long, the fun video was chock-full of stylish ensembles, rowdy rodeos and plenty of cool “chaos,” per Ponton’s own words.
“chaos. pure chaos!” Ponton wrote in the video’s caption on YouTube. “rode a horse, got glam, threw on tattoos and tried to sneak off to bed before JoJo’s party even started (they didn’t let me lol).”
And the clips she shared certainly delivered on the promise in the caption, as the vlog began with Ponton and her friends horseback riding before immediately cutting to clips of the model applying her makeup for a rodeo-themed party. Featuring a mix of products from fan-favorite brands like Dior, Lancôme and Nars, the model’s final glam was a soft, sultry summertime look, with matte skin, dewy cheeks and glossy lips taking center stage.
She then revealed her outfit for the event: a denim bikini top with matching lace-up micro shorts and a tie-front vest layered over top. “We’re so denim!” Ponton joked while posing arm-in-arm with her friend, who was also decked out in a gorgeous denim outfit. For her hair, the model channeled Y2K vibes, with sections of her blonde tresses pulled back into mini ponytails while select pieces were left down to frame her face. Fans can get a closer look at her full ensemble on her Instagram.
For accessories, Ponton opted for gold in the form of a double-layered choker necklace, a dainty bracelet and mini hoop earrings. Still, our personal favorite touch had to be her tan fringed cowboy boots, as they were both fashionable and functional for her busy outdoor evening ahead.
Sipping on beer and lime, playing some roulette and laughing with pals proved to be the perfect way to celebrate her friend Jojo’s birthday, with Ponton adding in the caption, “shoutout to the rosé, the Levi’s, and everyone who peer-pressured me into partying when I wanted a nap.” (Which is honestly just a wildly relatable summertime mood.)
The rest of the vlog saw Ponton enjoying some downtime with her pals, drinking rosé and doing a little outdoor yoga. Next up, the model will be traveling to Monaco—and needless to say, we can’t wait to see what cute outfits and “chaos” await her there!