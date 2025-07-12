Paige Spiranac Sports Adorable Red Mini Dress to Practice Swing on the Greens
If there’s anyone who can turn the golf course into a runway it’s Paige Spiranac.
This week, the former professional golfer, social media superstar and SI Swimsuit Legend was back at home on the greens practicing her swing in a recent Instagram video, which she shared with her 4 million loyal followers.
In the reel, which she simply captioned, “Let’s get some golf practice in together⛳️,” Spiranac sported an adorable athletic style micro mini dress in a muted red shade with white detailing. The video showed several clips of her practicing her mighty swing, as well as her posing on the grass to remind fans of two of her natural talents: golfing like a pro and looking gorgeous while doing so!
The dress was crafted in a halter style with a shoestring tie around the neck to provide a secure hold for the wearer, and the skirt’s hemline ended high on Spiranac’s thighs for a true micro mini moment. The piece was predominantly red with white piping around the top for a delightful candy cane contrast. The athlete further accessorized the look with crisp white crew socks, white sneakers and a baby blue glove for security on her swing.
Spiranac’s long blonde hair was pulled back off of her face into a tight high ponytail with a couple of tresses left out to frame her face—the perfect style to leave her vision clear for the sport while remaining stylish. Her makeup was the picture of summertime sultry, with clear matte skin, sparkling eyes and a luxe glossy pink lip, which tied the casual chic vibe together.
The mini dress the model donned for her day out was the Alo Softsculpt Halter Tennis Dress ($118) in the “Candy Red/White” colorway from fan favorite Alo Yoga. Per the brand’s website, the piece features “a medium-compression fit and a super soft feel” as well as “a built-in onesie,” making it ideal for any activity where comfort and free movement are desired, but support and coverage are a must. While the mini dress is currently sold out in the shade Spiranac wore, it’s still available in a classic Black/White combo!
As mentioned briefly above, the self-proclaimed “OG Insta Golf Girl” is also an SI Swimsuit Legend, having posed for the brand in 2018 in Aruba before returning for the special 60th Anniversary issue in 2024, where she officially became an SI Swimsuit Legend.
Outside of her personal work on social media and with SI Swimsuit, she has also teamed up with Grass League this year, where she drops new videos each week to educate fans on the lives and careers of their favorite league members using her immense golf knowledge and signature charisma.