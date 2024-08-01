Paris Hilton’s Brat Girl Summer Aesthetic Features These Neon Accessories
Singer, actress and DJ Paris Hilton is always in the know when it comes to the newest and hottest Gen Z terminology. The media personality is clearly ready for a Brat summer, thanks to Charli XCX’s new party girl anthem-filled album.
In her latest Instagram post, the mom of two, who shares her kids Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum, showed off her fit, slim figure in a neon yellow bikini from LET’S SWIM. The Simple Life star accessorized with a palm tree patterned yellow and orange sarong, lime green sunglasses (the color of the summer), a reversible Chanel skinny head scarf and Rothys signature ballet flats in bright green.
“Out of office for Brat Girl Summer 💚⚓️✨#SlivingMom 💫,” Hilton captioned the series of photos taken on a yacht that she shared with her 26.6 million followers. The 43-year-old added a hashtag featuring her favorite phrase, “sliving,” a blend of slaying and living, meant to replace her iconic phrase “that’s hot.” Hilton, who is the host of the I am Paris podcast, opted for a flawless bare face and wore her hair up in a bun.
“She’s an icon 🖤,” Demi Lovato commented.
“INVENTED being a BRAT💚✨ #Truly 👸🏼💅🏼✨💕 ✨,” Dustin Carrington chimed.
“Abssss 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,” Kevin Ostajewski pointed out.
“That’s hot 🔥💋,” fashion publication Daily Front Row wrote.
“hottest mom award goes to,” Taylor Hilton gushed.
“🐐 of being of being a hot sliving, smart, loving, sweet, working mom simultaneously 💕💕,” Nicole Morrone agreed.