Channel Your Inner Penny Lane With These Black Glossy Bikinis—Like the One She Wore in Portugal
There’s nothing more classic than a staple black two-piece swimsuit—and SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane looked absolutely fierce in one for her rookie shoot in 2024. Posing in scenic Portugal for photographer Ben Watts, the Cheshire, England native brought undeniable supermodel energy to a pool moment where she went underwater and flaunted her impressively toned figure.
Though it’s a throwback, we’re still so obsessed with this look and want to bring it back as summer bikini inspiration for those currently browsing.
When we think of swimsuit shopping, it’s easy to go after bright colors, bold patterns and unusual hues—which are certainly great for tropical getaways. But we’re here to serve as a reminder of how imperative it is to keep simple, sophisticated and reliable colors in your swimwear drawers, too. You can never go wrong with a black bikini, and the wet-look piece Lane wore from the brand Agent Provocateur for the 60th anniversary magazine last year was a total showstopper.
The inspiration:
Featuring gold heart-shaped hardware on both top and bottom to elevate the overall look, she served a major Posh Spice aesthetic. Want to look and feel as great as Lane, who returns to the fold for the upcoming 2025 issue? We’ve scoured the internet for similar bikinis at various prices for every budget.
Shop similar swimsuits for summer 2025
The 30-year-old was a vision in this piece in Portugal, with the accents and fabric adding a layer of uniqueness to an otherwise simple black string bikini. Whether you’re planning a few pool days, beach trips or international getaways this summer, these four items below will have you feeling as powerful and sophisticated as Lane.
Cheryl Triangle Bikini Top, $68 and Demi Tie Side Hipster Bikini Bottom, $64
Made of shimmer fabric, this elevated black string bikini is sure to make an impression for any occasion. From Becca by Becca Virtue, the top and bottom are adjustable to ensure the perfect fit. The metallic foil gives off a wet look just like Lane’s suit, providing an extra layer of glamour.
Nova Triangle Bikini Top, $54 and Nova Scrunch Bikini Bottoms, $54
Taking the shiny look a step further, this fun swimsuit from Enez Swim is sure to stand out. Though it’s bolder than the bikini Lane rocked, it’s a great option for glitter lovers wanting some extra oomph in their closets. Made of a smooth, soft material that ensures a holographic shine, this two-piece is out of this world. Shop in the color Glitter Black, as seen above, or in Glitter Blue, Glitter Gold, Glitter Mint or Glitter Pink.
Leather Nylon String Bikini Top, $42 and Bottoms, $49
Leaning into the bikercore aesthetic—similar to Kim Kardashian’s SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic—this black string two-piece from Los Angeles Apparel delivers on the glossy look while taking it up a notch with the fabric. Also, it includes a thong bottom for those wanting to show off a bit more skin. This swimsuit is buttery soft and totally flattering like Lane’s.
Splash Bikini Top, $171 and Splash Bikini Bottom, $195
And finally, this super fabulous black two-piece from Reina Olga serves the shiny look while also featuring gold hardware like Lane’s suit. The triangle string top and medium coverage bottoms are kept together with handmade seashell embellishments. Shop the color Black Shiny, as seen above, or other several pretty colors and patterns.
Want to see more from Lane’s incredible SI Swimsuit journey? Check out her full 2024 Portugal gallery of images here and behind the scenes pics from her 2025 shoot in Switzerland here.
Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has served as a trusted source for fashion—particularly swimwear—with a team of experienced editors, writers and industry insiders. Keep up with our fashion and shop pages for more recommendations and style guides as we get closer to the summer season.