Penny Lane Puts a Scholarly Spin on Foolproof Outfit Formula
From Tokyo’s neon-lit streets to its cozy bakeries, Penny Lane made the most of her recent trip to Japan—and delivered major fashion inspo along the way.
The 30-year-old model shared a sweet photo dump from her vacation, complete with skyline snaps, sushi feasts, live entertainment and a few effortlessly chic outfits that only she could pull off. One thing’s clear: even off-duty, Lane is always style-forward.
Casual cool, with an academic angle
In the cover shot, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call, was photographed from above, mid-escalator ride, flashing her radiant smile and signature dimple.
She wore a white crewneck tee tucked into a medium-wash denim midi skirt. Instead of sneakers or flashy accessories, she added a pair of black eyeglasses for a touch of scholarly flair. The eyewear was perfectly offset by tiny gold hoop earrings, a luxe wristwatch, dainty rings and a structured brown handbag slung over one arm.
Minimal makeup and soft straight hair gave the look a fresh, grounded energy that read like “library-core meets jet-setter.”
Penny Lane… at Penny Lane
Lane’s fashion moments didn’t stop there. In one of the most wholesome pics in the carousel, the England native smiled wide in front of none other than the Penny Lane Bakery. The model wore a chic black-and-white striped balloon-sleeve knit with classic blue jeans, proving that you can never go wrong with elevated basics.
Her look was polished yet playful, perfectly fitting the laid-back café setting. Her long blonde locks were slicked back into a need half-pony and gloomy mid-morning lighting hit just right on her glowy skin. Her minimal glam moment was all about dewy cheeks, brushed-up brows and a subtle glossy lip.
A trip to remember
The full gallery also included a gym selfie (proof that Lane is always in health and wellness mode), a dreamy view of the Tokyo skyline, a live MUSE concert, hibachi with Hisato Hamada and even a clip from a sumo wrestling match.
Whether she was sipping matcha, walking through Harajuku or posing with plates of nigiri, Lane captured the essence of a joyful, soul-refreshing getaway.
“Never eaten so much sushi in my life 🥲,” she captioned the carousel.
Honestly? That sounds like a perfect trip.
“Stop!! You’re so cute 😍,” Samantha Marie Gradoville commented.
“Jealous! I miss Tokyo!,” Brittany Hugoboom exclaimed
“ur so oishii and kawaii my love 🫰🏼🫰🏼,” close friend and photographed Grace Adèle chimed.