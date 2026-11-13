Penny Lane’s SYRN Look Channels the Same Sultry Style As Her Switzerland Photo Shoot

This holiday season, Penny Lane is embracing her sweet and sultry side by partnering with Sydney Sweeney’s popular SYRN clothing line.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the three-time SI Swimsuit model and certified health coach stopped by Instagram to share her latest all-lace look with her half-a-million followers. “Nothing to report, just wanted you to see this,” the model penned in the caption, tagging SYRN in photos of her lounging in a daring wine-red set. To check out Lane’s full post on Instagram, click here.

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The soft, sensual style appeared to comprise The Show Off Unlined Plunge Bra ($89), The Out of Line Low Rise Satin Thong ($19) and The Skirting Around Garter Skirt ($59), all in the cheekily named shade “Bite / Wine Me.” And as if the striking set weren’t obsession-worthy enough on its own, the model’s holiday-inspired look was also totally supermodel-approved!

“Most beautiful girl alive 😍,” SI Swimsuit model Meredith Mickelson proclaimed in the comments, to which Lane quipped, “That can’t be true because that’s your position hunnyyyy.”

“A literal angel ❤️😍,” SI Swimsuit model Jocelyn Corona added.

“Pennnnnyyyy!!!! 🙌,” supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley penned.

“💥💥💥,” photographer Derek Kettela concluded, and Lane concurred with a “🙌.”

Funnily enough, the sweet, sultry energy of the SYRN photos reminded us of Kettela and Lane’s latest SI Swimsuit shoot! In 2025, the photographer and model joined the magazine in bustling Zurich, Switzerland, for a uniquely chilly feature. The feature marked Lane’s second with the magazine, following her Portugal debut a year prior. Most recently, she reunited with the magazine for the 2026 issue in Botswana.

In Switzerland, Lane—alongside fellow models Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders—put an unexpected twist on the traditional SI Swimsuit shoot, stepping away from sandy beaches and sun-soaked shorelines for snow-capped mountains and stunning cityscapes. The wardrobe was equal parts fun and flirty, with the SI Swimsuit style team noting that they merged “the softness of the winter landscape with the edge of the fast-paced city, and the result was a mix of textures and hardware in these fashion-forward looks.”

So if you’re on the hunt for show-stopping looks that embrace a similar energy to Lane’s SYRN set that also happen to be shoreline-friendly, we invite you to check out a few of our favorite looks from the SI Swimsuit star’s sophomore shoot.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Perfect Moment. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by With Jéan. Jacket by Ronny Kobo. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Myraswim. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

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