Rayna Vallandingham Elevates Activewear in Figure-Flaunting Three-Piece Set
Rayna Vallandingham is redefining what it means to bring fashion and fitness together.
The martial artist and actress recently took to Instagram to show off a jaw-dropping new look in Alo Yoga’s unreleased track collection—and her sculpted abs practically stole the show. Posing outdoors with towering palm trees behind her and golden-hour sunshine bouncing off her radiant, sun-kissed glow, Vallandingham looked every bit the fitspo icon.
View the post here.
The three-piece ensemble, a soon-to-drop selection in Alo’s best-selling navy colorway, included slouchy low-rise track pants, a fitted sports bra and a sporty jacket, which she styled off-the-shoulder to reveal her toned arms and lean physique. The pants sat just below her hips, accentuating her powerful midriff and drawing attention to her ridiculously chiseled core. The 22-year-old’s smooth, glossy hair fell straight and sleek down her back, while her glowy glam included feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a subtly contoured jaw that only emphasized her already razor-sharp features. Shop more at aloyoga.com.
Vallandingham accessorized the athleisure moment with a pair of chunky silver rings.
“trackiesss 🫐 @alo,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 3.8 million IG followers, letting the outfit (and her abs) speak for themselves.
“Whoever took these needs an award 😭❤️🔥 the qualityyyyyy, yes bae,” Essence Warren commented.
“She is so fine. My goodness,” one fan gushed.
Alo has long been one of Vallandingham’s go-to brands—one that bridges her worlds of movement, performance and impeccable style. As a 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion and 4th-degree black belt, she knows a thing or two about high-performance gear, and this look proves she can make even the most practical pieces feel Instagram grid-worthy.
Her fans and followers, who have watched her transform from a dojo prodigy to a red carpet regular and now a rising Hollywood star in Netflix’s final season of Cobra Kai, have come to expect this kind of versatility from her wardrobe.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in this year’s magazine, traveled to Jamaica for her photo shoot with Yu Tsai. While on the red carpet at launch week festivities in New York City in May, the San Diego native gushed about her rookie experience, calling it a whirlwind in the best way. Vallandingham revealed that she was booked just two days before flying out, adding that everything—from the shoot to the celebration—felt surreal, exciting and unforgettable.