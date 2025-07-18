Rayna Vallandingham Just Paired This Hailey Bieber-Approved Bikini With White Jorts
Rayna Vallandingham knows how to turn every sidewalk and shoreline into a runway. The 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie recently dropped a summery photo dump on Instagram, and it’s the kind of vibe that makes you want to grab a smoothie, throw on some jorts and hit the nearest surf town.
The San Diego native and Los Angeles resident flexed her petite, sculpted figure in a green printed triangle bikini top from Paloma Wool—the same buzzy Spanish brand worn by Hailey Bieber in a recent makeup tutorial timed with the debut of her latest Rhode summer launch.
The $95 Lany Top features contrast yellow piping on the green base, adjustable ties and a bold graphic detail on the chest. Vallandingham styled it in her own effortlessly cool way, pairing the tiny top with ultra low-rise white cargo jorts and a layered beaded belly chain and cross necklace combo.
Her long brown hair was left down in tousled, beachy waves and she accessorized with colorful stackable bracelets, black-and-white chunky sneakers and laid-back, sun-soaked confidence. The setting was an aesthetic sandy row of surfboards, captured in a golden-hued snap that perfectly nailed that casual SoCal summer energy.
But the ’fit check didn’t stop there. In another photo, the 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, who was the youngest person to earn 12 world titles by age 20, was seen wearing the same look while standing on top of a mountain—quite literally above the clouds—with miles of blue sky behind her. It’s a scroll-stopping view, and the contrast between her sporty-chic look and the dramatic landscape only added to the wow factor.
Later in the carousel, she switched things up with another eye-catching suit: the Motel Rocks Pami Bikini Top ($46) and Leyna Bottom ($42) in a dark brown and green mono hibiscus print. The halter-style top featured soft green floral detailing and center-front shimmer beads, while the matching ruched tie bottoms added a micro, high-rise silhouette. Vallandingham completed the beach look with a puka shell necklace and vintage green-tinted sunglasses—proof she can nail Y2K throwback and modern cool in one frame.
The 22-year-old’s style has been making waves all year. From bold SI Swimsuit shoot looks in Jamaica to trendy, sporty Alo Yoga sets, Vallandingham is quickly becoming a Gen Z style icon with a martial arts edge. She’s also a Gen Z television icon, starring in her breakout role as Zara Malik in Cobra Kai.