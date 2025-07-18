Swimsuit

Rayna Vallandingham Just Paired This Hailey Bieber-Approved Bikini With White Jorts

The SI Swimsuit rookie proves time and time again she has the coolest street (and beach) style.

Ananya Panchal

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Rayna Vallandingham knows how to turn every sidewalk and shoreline into a runway. The 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie recently dropped a summery photo dump on Instagram, and it’s the kind of vibe that makes you want to grab a smoothie, throw on some jorts and hit the nearest surf town.

The San Diego native and Los Angeles resident flexed her petite, sculpted figure in a green printed triangle bikini top from Paloma Wool—the same buzzy Spanish brand worn by Hailey Bieber in a recent makeup tutorial timed with the debut of her latest Rhode summer launch.

The $95 Lany Top features contrast yellow piping on the green base, adjustable ties and a bold graphic detail on the chest. Vallandingham styled it in her own effortlessly cool way, pairing the tiny top with ultra low-rise white cargo jorts and a layered beaded belly chain and cross necklace combo.

Her long brown hair was left down in tousled, beachy waves and she accessorized with colorful stackable bracelets, black-and-white chunky sneakers and laid-back, sun-soaked confidence. The setting was an aesthetic sandy row of surfboards, captured in a golden-hued snap that perfectly nailed that casual SoCal summer energy.

But the ’fit check didn’t stop there. In another photo, the 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, who was the youngest person to earn 12 world titles by age 20, was seen wearing the same look while standing on top of a mountain—quite literally above the clouds—with miles of blue sky behind her. It’s a scroll-stopping view, and the contrast between her sporty-chic look and the dramatic landscape only added to the wow factor.

Later in the carousel, she switched things up with another eye-catching suit: the Motel Rocks Pami Bikini Top ($46) and Leyna Bottom ($42) in a dark brown and green mono hibiscus print. The halter-style top featured soft green floral detailing and center-front shimmer beads, while the matching ruched tie bottoms added a micro, high-rise silhouette. Vallandingham completed the beach look with a puka shell necklace and vintage green-tinted sunglasses—proof she can nail Y2K throwback and modern cool in one frame.

Rayna Vallandingham poses for her SI Swimsuit debut
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The 22-year-old’s style has been making waves all year. From bold SI Swimsuit shoot looks in Jamaica to trendy, sporty Alo Yoga sets, Vallandingham is quickly becoming a Gen Z style icon with a martial arts edge. She’s also a Gen Z television icon, starring in her breakout role as Zara Malik in Cobra Kai.

