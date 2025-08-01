Rayna Vallandingham Nails Sultry Car Selfies in Sporty Navy Romper
Rayna Vallandingham just turned her driver’s seat into a photo shoot set.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 22-year-old shared a series of fiery selfies from her car, and the vibes were off the charts. Wearing Alo Yoga’s new Seamless Ribbed Favorite Onesie ($128) in navy, she showed off her slim, sculpted figure and tiny waist from every angle. The romper’s smoothing ribbed fabric hugged her frame like a glove, offering a sleek, compressive fit that’s perfect for movement yet made to stun.
The 13-time Tae Kwon Do world champion extended her legs across to the passenger side, casually showing off her muscular limbs and impeccable posing skills. Her sun-kissed glow caught the light perfectly, while her glam—sharp winged liner, smoky shadow, chiseled cheeks and a glossy mauve lip amplified her sizzling smolder. Her long brunette hair framed her face in soft waves, adding an effortless edge to the already sultry moment.
She topped off the look with Alo’s Washed Off-Duty Cap ($78), a cool beige cap with a faded, vintage vibe and the brand’s Sunset Sneakers ($225) in sandstone, which blend street style with comfort thanks to their streamlined silhouette and recovery foam insole. The sneakers’ muted neutral tone paired seamlessly with the navy onesie, creating an elevated yet sporty aesthetic.
“steppin on sunset in my @alo sunsets 🙂↔️,” she captioned the post, letting the outfit—and her alluring gaze—do all the talking.
“face card is insane,” Toni Breidinger commented.
Vallandingham is no stranger to turning heads. As a 4th-degree black belt, she brings the same precision and power to her style as she does to the dojo. Her Alo staples transition seamlessly from high-intensity training and stylish streetwear to travel ’fits.
This car selfie drop follows a series of standout moments for the San Diego native, from her breakout acting role as Zara Malik in Netflix’s final season of Cobra Kai to her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. Shot by photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica, her first feature was packed with bold, colorful looks that matched the island’s energy.
“I want to be like the action star, you know, I want to inspire people. And I know it sounds corny, but I really do, because I love martial arts so much, and I love acting so much,” she gushed on the Mythical Kitchen podcast. “To be able to tell stories while also doing something that I love so much—telling the story of a female fighter or something like John Wick—I just want to keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Being an authentic martial artist myself and afforded to be a black belt, and being able to bring that to the screen, I think, really, really excites me.”