Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Are Pure Golden Retriever and Black Cat Vibes at Met Gala Afterparty
Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega were pure golden retriever and black cat vibes personified as they left the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala afterparty wearing colors so strikingly different, it was nearly comical.
Carpenter (the golden retriever of the two, of course) left the New York City event in an oversized bright yellow fur coat that covered up her white button-up shirt and tie while elongating down to her legs, where she was wearing a pair of black slacks adorned with a black leather belt. She wore a pair of black open-toed platform heels to bring the entire look together.
Ortega, on the other hand, chose to go with an all-black monochrome look, just like someone with black cat energy would. Her outfit featured a bodysuit-style ensemble with sharp shoulder pads and a deep plunge neckline. The suit had accessories all about, including a golden rose on the right-hand corner of the outfit and a small golden pocket watch on the other side. She wore a pair of sheer pantyhose and shiny black pump heels to continue with the all-black theme.
Side by side, Carpenter and Ortega look like characters straight out of a fictional novel about how well opposites attract—only that story may not be so fictional, after all!
Despite being polar opposites in their respective aesthetics, Carpenter and Ortega have a lot in common. For starters, they were both Disney kids, with Carpenter starring as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World and Ortega starring as Harley Diaz in Stuck in the Middle. However, as they both grew into the phenomenal women they are today, the commonalities only got stronger. So much so that it was only a matter of time before the world finally got to see both of them together in some way.
In the music video for Grammy Award-winning Carpenter’s smash-hit song, “Taste”, Ortega was featured as the new girlfriend of a man whom Carpenter’s character also dated. The two went back and forth trying to physically harm one another in the video before finally getting along and bonding over the eventual death of said mutual boyfriend.
“Taste” currently has over 180 million views (and counting), but the music video wouldn't exist as the world knows it if it weren’t for Carpenter reaching out to her old friend.
“Yes, [Carpenter] just texted me and she sent me the information,” Ortega told Capital FM. “I had one day off in LA and I wasn’t going to do anything. I was going to rest because we’re doing this press and we’re shooting season 2 of Wednesday, but Sabrina has always been so kind and so generous and just so lovely towards me even when no one cared.”
Ortega added, “I’ve known her since I was like 12, and we get along really well. She’s a friend, so I was like ‘Yeah, of course, I will do this for you’, and I feel like she would do the same for me. [“Taste”] was so much fun. It didn’t feel like work. She’s so busy nowadays, too. I never get to see her anymore, so it was nice to catch up.”
And catch up they did as they found yet another opportunity to hang out at the Met Gala afterparty and talk about everything under the sun, just like in the iconic music video—minus all the boyfriend-murdering, of course!