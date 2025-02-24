The Sexy Green Cut-Out One-Piece Angel Reese Wore for SI Swimsuit Is Now 50% Off
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese continues to make waves in the world of sports and fashion. The 22-year-old Maryland native, who was the seventh overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft, had a fantastic rookie season before suffering a wrist injury last September. Unsurprisingly, she’s kept busy during the off-season, landing brand deals and debuting with Unrivaled, the new women’s basketball team founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
Also this year, Reese appeared on the cover of Vogue, wearing the most gorgeous scarlet red gown from Versace, became the first female athlete to score her own McDonald’s meal special and has continued to impress with her various fashion choices. From her gorgeous tunnel walk ‘fits to her everyday glam, the LSU alum never fails to turn heads.
As the fashionista that she is, it should come as no surprise that she wore the boldest, flirtiest and most memorable items for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023. One of our favorites is a sexy, unique emerald green cut-out one-piece from the brand Louisa Ballou featuring gold hoop accents. Accentuating Reese’s curves, the athlete looked as glamorous as ever in Los Angeles, posing for Yu Tsai.
And the best part? This one-piece is not only still available to purchase, but it’s also on a 50% discount.
Louisa Ballou Cutout Embellished Swimsuit, $190 (net-a-porter.com)
As mentioned in the product’s description, this item is also great because you could wear it as a bodysuit under a skirt or pants for a night out. The stretchy fabric is totally flattering and we could see this being a favorite in anyone’s wardrobe.
Reese’s feature in SI Swimsuit came on the heels of the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA championship, which the star forward helped them secure. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit,” she told the magazine on set. Her admirable confidence radiated through the shoot, as evidenced by her gallery of images.
“I’ve always stood on not getting the answer no,” Reese shared. “I’ve always just tried to find another way or just do it myself. Don’t ever let somebody tell you that you have to be in a box and stand your ground.”
As Reese continues to succeed on and off the basketball court, we’re lucky to have a front row seat at her journey.