Angel Reese’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
If you were to ask what color looks best on Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, we couldn’t pick just one. During her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, the 22-year-old power forward proved that any bright hues and bikinis would complement her, as she rocked a variety of different styles against the gorgeous Los Angeles backdrop. Posing for photographer Yu Tsai, Reese made her shoot truly unforgettable, and she’s still serving as inspo for swimwear each year as we all look to start purchasing new items.
One thing is definitely sure—Reese’s best bikini moments with the brand are inspiring me to go for bright and bold colors, something that wasn’t on my radar before. From pink and white to green and multi-colored, the Unrivaled player was a vision in everything she put on. Plus, her message while on set with SI Swimsuit was equally as inspiring, as she declared the amazing attributes she possesses: “I am a queen, I am confident, I am strong,” adding, “I am who I am.” Her ability to be authentically herself is something all women should strive for.
Reese made a case for bright and bold swimsuits
Her message makes her photo shoot all the more powerful. Here are her four best bikini moments for SI Swimsuit.
The Bayou Barbie also shared an important message for young women as they look to her as a role model. “Some advice for younger girls is just being able to be you and stand confident and stand your ground,” she said on set. “I mean, I’ve always stood on not getting the answer ‘no’ or taking the answer ‘no.’ I’ve always just tried to find another way or just do it myself.”
Beyond her place on the WNBA team the Chicago Sky, Reese made her debut with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s league created by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, in January 2025. This new league provides an opportunity for WNBA stars to play and make money during the offseason. Reese is part of the Rose Basketball Club alongside Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Skyes.
Also in January, Reese served as the Vogue winter issue cover girl alongside Olympic sprinter and 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete Gabby Thomas, and in her interview, she highlighted how important both her sport and style are to her. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do,” she shared.
With her deep passion for not just basketball but also fashion, we’re sure to see more gorgeous swimsuit moments from Reese in the future.