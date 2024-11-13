Shay Mitchell Turns Business Chic Into a Fall Favorite in Pale Gray Vest, Maxi Skirt
It’s mid-November, and we’re not even trying to pretend it’s still short-sleeve, no-jacket weather. It may have taken longer than usual, but the temperatures have finally cooled off, and sweater weather is certainly upon us.
And so, with months and months of fall and winter weather ahead of us, we’re starting to take stock of our favorite seasonal trends—and take notes for the sake of our own style, too. In other words, it’s high time to reorganize and reassess our seasonal fashion dos and don’ts, haves and have-nots.
In the process of doing so (taking inventory, sifting through our own closets, etc.), we’re likewise taking stock of the outfits our favorite fashionable celebrities are throwing together. We might be keyed into the fashion scene to some degree, but they’re the experts—and we’re constantly taking notes.
Most recently, a fall favorite style from actress Shay Mitchell caught our attention. In a post that she shared to her Instagram, the 37-year-old put her best spin on business chic. You may know what we’re talking about. Some call it corpcore. Others say office siren. But what they’re describing is simple: business clothes, but make them chic.
For Mitchell that means two things: a fitted vest and a maxi skirt. You might be used to seeing a vest as part and parcel of a three-piece suit. In most cases, they’re accompanied by a button-down shirt, some slacks and a nice pair of loafers. If you’re Mitchell, though, they function independently. The fitted vest itself served as a shirt, which she paired with a likewise fitted maxi skirt—both in a shade of pale gray. To that, she added a small white shoulder bag and a pair of strappy black sandals (adding a touch of early fall to an otherwise winter-ready look).
If Mitchell were to take her outfit (and a jacket) for a spin on the town in the coming months, we can guarantee that heads would be turning. Without the maxi skirt, it wouldn’t have been quite so fall-friendly; but the lengthy addition made it the perfect glamorous set for the season.
So as we’re sifting through our own seasonal sets and styles and gearing up for the months ahead, you can bet that we will be seeking out a set similar to Mitchell’s to add to our collection. We can’t help ourselves; it’s just that glamorous.