Shop Christen Harper’s White Hot One-Piece From the SI Swimsuit Issue
Christen Harper made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, and has returned to the fold each year since. The Swim Search open casting call co-winner has a knack for posing and being totally herself on set, and her confidence and love for the brand is truly palpable in her photos.
This year, the 30-year-old traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal with photographer Ben Watts to pose for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, which marks the publication’s 60th anniversary.
One stunning look in particular stood out as one of our favorites. The Southern California native served major main character energy in a sleek white one-piece featuring a scoop neck and an ultra low, open-back and a super high-leg silhouette. Harper also informed us on the red carpet at the magazine’s launch event in New York City that the resulting photos in the suit are her favorites from all of her SI Swimsuit features thus far. And, the Minimal Animale suit is on sale now!
Minimale Animale Oasis Rib Suit in Sunblock, $126.75 (minimaleanimale.com)
The best-selling style is made from a ribbed nylon and spandex blend for the perfect combination of comfort and style. The back straps are adjustable and the one-piece features a bold thong bottom.
The styling on location was inspired by vintage J.Crew catalogues and outdoor adventure vibes, and Harper looked phenomenal in everything from red-and-white stripes to rain boots while on set.
“another @si_swimsuit weekend in the books. My 4th year surrounded by the most incredible and inspiring women. So honored to be apart of the 60th anniversary issue 🖤,” the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year wrote on Instagram following magazine launch week events in New York City and Florida.