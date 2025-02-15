Shop the Daring Strappy Navy Blue Bikini SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton Wore in Mexico
Kate Upton is the epitome of confidence and timeless beauty, and her 2024 SI Swimsuit shoot in Mexico only solidified her status as an icon. The 32-year-old, who has graced the cover of the magazine multiple times, brought the heat in a striking navy blue bikini that perfectly complemented the sun-soaked backdrop of Cancún.
Photographed by Yu Tsai, the Michigan native exuded effortless glamour in a daring two-piece featuring sultry strappy details and metallic O-ring embellishments. The Agent Provocateur set—designed to sculpt, support and command attention—was the perfect choice for her bold and breathtaking beachside look.
Agent Provocateur Davine Bikini Top, $310 and Davine Bikini Bottom, $310 (agentprovocateur.com)
A longtime franchise favorite, the mom of one, who shares her daughter Genevieve with husband and MLB player Justin Verlander, has built a career defined by trailblazing moments. She made her debut with the brand in 2011 in the Philippines and quickly became a household name. Her 2012 cover, shot by Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, was a cultural reset—sparking both widespread admiration and unwarranted industry criticism. At a time when fashion adhered to strict beauty standards, Upton‘s athletic, curvier frame challenged conventions and redefined what a supermodel could look like.
She continued to push boundaries with SI Swimsuit: In 2013, the Dress My Tour host posed in Antarctica for her second consecutive cover, braving frigid temperatures in nothing but a bikini for one of the most iconic images ever. The actress later stunned in Fiji in 2017, making history with three separate covers in one year. Over the years, Upton has floated weightlessly in a zero-gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral, posed in some of the most exotic locations across the globe, and most recently, joined 26 SI Swimsuit legends for a celebratory 60th anniversary group feature.
“I feel like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has always taken me on a journey, and they’ve always had these very special experiences. Like my second cover was in Antarctica, then in 2017 we went to Fiji, which was amazing. But this year was really special because I got to reconnect with MJ [Day, editor in chief],” she shared, reflecting on the milestone while on set in Florida last year. “I was her first cover when she was editor [in chief] and to now see where she’s taken this magazine, the mission she’s been on, and to work with Yu Tsai who just always celebrates women [has been incredible].”