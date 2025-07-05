Ellie Thumann Rocked the Micro Bikini Trend With Ease in This Two-Tone Andi Bagus Set
Ellie Thumann has never been one to shy away from a bold bikini moment—and her stunning SI Swimsuit 2025 gallery proves just that.
But among the three distinct looks she wore from brand favorite label Andi Bagus during her shoot in Bermuda, one micro bikini in particular stood out.
Featuring a dramatic two-tone palette and minimal coverage, the Ellis Bikini ($59) in Sumatra/Psycho Red is the kind of daring, high-fashion swimwear only Thumann could make look effortlessly cool.
The minimalistic two-piece is crafted from synthetic stretch fabric and features ultra-tiny triangle cups and a fixed thong bottom for ultra-low tan lines. Each suit is uniquely cut from patterned fabric, ensuring every set is one of a kind.
With its barely-there silhouette and bold two-tone design, the bikini exudes individuality and editorial flair, making it the perfect choice for turning heads and serving up a certified thirst trap.
With her long blonde waves loose and freshly wet and a natural, luminous glam look that highlighted her sculpted cheekbones and inner glow, the YouTuber let the swimwear take center stage.
The South Carolina native kept her accessories simple yet impactful, opting for a stack of chunky red acrylic bangles from Lizzie Fortunato. The bold, earthy hues and eye-catching print of the bikini popped beautifully under the Bermuda sun.
The Arizona native, who began her digital content journey over a decade ago, has evolved into a full-fledged fashion star with a modeling résumé that includes major names like Prada Beauty, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Alo Yoga.
She made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned in 2024 for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue in Mexico. This year, Thumann worked with photographer Ben Watts on the pink-sand shores of Bermuda for her third consecutive feature, solidifying her as a brand mainstay and rising fan favorite.
Thumann has spoken openly about how her experience with the magazine has helped her step into her power. “YEAR 3!!!!! Pinch me I’m dreaming 😎 forever grateful for January 2023 and everything that has followed after. My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways. Love you all endlessly!!!” She exclaimed on Instagram.
From filming GRWMs and travel vlogs to candidly sharing her experience with mental health and anxiety, Thumann has built a brand on authenticity. She’s also a Gen Z style icon, constantly gracing magazine covers and sitting front row at global fashion weeks.