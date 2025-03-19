Shop the Feminine, Vanilla Lace Halter-Neck Bikini Lauren Chan Just Wore in Bermuda for Her SI Swim Return
Lauren Chan’s return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, photographed by Ben Watts, is everything fans wanted and so much more. The beautiful model, editor and entrepreneur looked absolutely flawless on the Bermuda beach, rocking a stylish swimsuit you’ll want to get your hands on.
Courtesy of PQ Swim, Chan wore a lacy two-piece swimsuit featuring a halter neck top with a dramatic plunge in the middle of the triangle-shaped cups. Tie strings can be found at the backside of this garment, providing an extra bit of support and an extra dose of style. Down below, she wears matching vanilla creme scalloped lace bikini bottoms with medium coverage and straps that rise all the way up to her hips. The piece is high-waisted, providing an extra snatched look.
With the lace, one can pair the two-piece with virtually any accessory. Be it a statement seashell necklace like the Andi Bagus one Chan sports or a more conservative option, any item would match exceptionally well.
Vanilla Lace Halter Top, $96 and Vanilla Lace High Waisted Bottom, $88 (pqswim.com)
Chan returning to the magazine for a third year in a row was a total no-brainer, especially because her debut photo shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and her second feature from Mexico in 2024 were so significant.
The plus-size model, size-inclusive clothing designer and advocate for 2SLGBTQ+ and AAPI communities continues to make waves for representation, extremely passionate about changing the status quo. When making her debut in the magazine, she also chose to use the opportunity to come out to the world, penning a thoughtful essay on realizing she was a lesbian in her 30s.
Being featured not once but three times serves as a powerful reminder of why representation is so important. Young individuals who look like Chan—or can relate to her in any way—will view her gorgeous shoots from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Bermuda with pride.
“I think it healed a small part of me,” Chan said of her Mexico shoot. “It healed the teenage self that watched America’s Next Top Model and size-inclusion wasn’t a thing yet. It healed the Asian part of me that didn’t ever feel beautiful amongst the very white beauty standard ... I’m speechless because it was genuinely healing.”
With her latest photo shoot, Chan’s inner confidence can be seen in every capacity, proving that if you feel good on the inside, it’s bound to radiate on the outside, too. Her full gallery of images for the 2025 issue will be released online timed to the magazine’s release in May.